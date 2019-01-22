Ticker
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2019-01-22 09:38:03 -0600') }} basketball Edit

Texas is among the schools 2020 five-star Greg Brown III is considering

Dustin McComas • Orangebloods.com
@DMcComasOB
Director of Basketball Coverage

This recruiting cycle, the Longhorns were able to win a tough battle to keep a local five-star product at home, and put him in a burnt orange uniform next season. In the 2020 class, the Longhorns a...

premium-icon
Premium Content

Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.

  • Members-only message boards
  • Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
  • Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}