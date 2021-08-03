Texas is in the mix for 2023 cornerback from LSU territory
The Texas Longhorns hosted a number of prospects last weekend for a big pool party and BBQ event just before the dead period began. Committed prospects and top targets made the trip to Austin for an unofficial visit on Friday to meet with the coaching staff and enjoy the time on the 40 Acres.
2023 cornerback Jordan Matthews out of Baton Rouge, Louisiana, was one of several prospects on campus for the event. Matthews was accompanied by his father and his older brother, Josh, who plays wide receiver at McNeese State. It was Matthews’ first time in Austin.
“I loved it. The campus is very beautiful. The stadium is nice,” Matthews said of his visit to Austin. “I can see myself playing in it and everything. The coaches are real, real nice.”
Matthews is a standout defensive back out of Woodlawn High School in the Baton Rouge area, which is the home of LSU. Naturally, many prospects that come out of that area are expected to wear purple and gold in college. Matthews claims that he is open to leaving Louisiana, and his relationship with Texas secondary coach Terry Joseph is one reason why.
“Coach Joseph is a good, social guy. We’re basically all from Louisiana, so we had a lot of conversations (about that),” Matthews said. “I’m open in recruiting everywhere. I’m willing to get out of Louisiana and experience someplace else.”
Texas and LSU are just two programs that have taken notice of what Jordan Matthews brings to the table. Florida State, Georgia, Mississippi State, Ole Miss, and Texas A&M are a handful of other schools that have extended offers to the 6-1, 165-pound corner. Matthews is making sure to be patient and take his time in recruitment while learning what each program has to offer.
“A nice campus, good academics, playing early, and playing on a big level – like the SEC or Big 12,” Matthews said of what he is looking for in each school. The Woodlawn High prospect wants to major in business at the university he ultimately chooses.
The SEC is something that has Matthews’ attention, something that seems to be a theme for many prospects that Texas is recruiting. Growing up in SEC Country, Matthews is familiar with what playing in the conference means, and he likes the idea of Texas joining it.
“That is a real big factor,” Matthews said regarding Texas being invited into the SEC. “Playing against the best of the best and playing with the best of the best on your team. That correlates with the (NFL) draft and getting into the NFL.”
Matthews is entering his junior year of high school and is in no rush of making any kind of decision anytime soon. The Baton Rouge native plans to be back in Austin in the future.
“I love the city and just the vibes here. It’s just a good place to be.”