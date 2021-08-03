Texas is in the mix for 2023 cornerback from LSU territory

The Texas Longhorns hosted a number of prospects last weekend for a big pool party and BBQ event just before the dead period began. Committed prospects and top targets made the trip to Austin for an unofficial visit on Friday to meet with the coaching staff and enjoy the time on the 40 Acres.

2023 cornerback Jordan Matthews out of Baton Rouge, Louisiana, was one of several prospects on campus for the event. Matthews was accompanied by his father and his older brother, Josh, who plays wide receiver at McNeese State. It was Matthews’ first time in Austin.

“I loved it. The campus is very beautiful. The stadium is nice,” Matthews said of his visit to Austin. “I can see myself playing in it and everything. The coaches are real, real nice.”

Matthews is a standout defensive back out of Woodlawn High School in the Baton Rouge area, which is the home of LSU. Naturally, many prospects that come out of that area are expected to wear purple and gold in college. Matthews claims that he is open to leaving Louisiana, and his relationship with Texas secondary coach Terry Joseph is one reason why.

“Coach Joseph is a good, social guy. We’re basically all from Louisiana, so we had a lot of conversations (about that),” Matthews said. “I’m open in recruiting everywhere. I’m willing to get out of Louisiana and experience someplace else.”