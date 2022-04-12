2023 Lovejoy HS (Texas) wide receiver Kyle Parker has established himself as one of the premier pass catchers in the Lone Star State. As a result, Parker has had a busy offseason while visiting numerous programs around the nation.

Parker added offers from the likes of Arizona, Penn State, and Pittsburgh during his breakout junior campaign that led him to jumping on several college radars. Texas was one of the handful of programs to offer shortly after the season concluded, and the Longhorns have quickly become a contender in his recruitment.

The Lovejoy standout visited Austin back in January for Elite Day, where the Longhorns extended a scholarship offer to the Metroplex talent. Texas wide receivers coach Brennan Marion offered Parker while on the staff at Pitt, and he was the one to do so at Texas, too.