2023 Houston (Texas) Mayde Creek defensive back Tay’Shawn Wilson has had a productive offseason. From the All-American Combine in San Antonio in January, to the UA Dallas camp in March, to the Rivals Dallas camp this past weekend, the Rivals250 prospect continues to turn heads.

Wilson showcased lockdown ability and impressive ball skills en route to earning DB MVP honors at the Rivals Camp in Dallas over the weekend. The four-star recruit stood out while defending a variety of different receivers throughout the camp on Sunday afternoon.

At 5-10 and 170 pounds, Wilson is on the smaller side for the prototypical defensive back; however, the Houston-area product uses that disadvantage to his advantage on the football field.

“I’m out to prove every time that I’m the best out here,” Wilson said. “I come out here with a chip on my shoulder, because, you know, I’m a pretty small guy. But, I can run with anyone and can compete with anyone.”

That mindset has been the driving force behind Wilson’s success. The Mayde Creek standout was bumped to four-star status earlier this offseason and has continued to open eyes each and every time that he competes in any kind of setting.

Texas is one of the handful of programs from across the nation to offer Wilson. The Longhorns have emerged as one of the big contenders in his recruitment, thanks to the relationships that head coach Steve Sarkisian and safeties coach Blake Gideon have formed with the blue chip recruit.