Texas is one of three schools out in front for DB Kade Phillips
Fort Bend Hightower defensive back Kade Phillips has three official visits set for June. Those schools – Texas A&M, LSU and Texas – are ahead of the pack right now, although Phillips is also working to set up trips to Michigan and TCU.
“Those are setting the pace, I would say,” Phillips said of the trio of SEC schools. “I'm really coming in (to the official visits) with an open mind to see what the schools have to offer. I'm here to have a good time on the official visits and talk to the players and coaches."
Texas A&M will host Phillips first on June 7. He’ll then hit LSU and Texas the following two weekends. Phillips said he’s looking forward to the official visit experience, including a chance to pick the brains of the current players at each school.
"I want to talk to the players and see what they have to say about the program,” Phillips said. “The coaches, of course, they’re going to tell you the truth, but the players are really going to keep it real and tell you what it’s really like."
Phillips stays in close contact with Texas safeties coach Blake Gideon and head coach Steve Sarkisian. He has taken a couple of Texas unofficial visits and recently competed in the UIL State track meet on the UT campus. Every time he’s in Austin, Phillips said, it’s a good time.
"Really, it’s just the coaches and the vibe I get from coming down (to Austin). I'm really comfortable down here,” Phillips said. “The coaches are all really friendly and they really just want the best for me."
Along with Texas, Texas A&M and LSU are also in strong positions as official visits approach, thanks to the efforts of their coaching staffs.
"(Texas A&M head) Coach Elko, he’s really in the mix. Some coaches are kind of out, but coach Elko says the players can come into his office whenever and talk to him. He's really easy to get in contact with. He just wants the best for the team, really,” Phillips said. “Being coached by (LSU DB) coach Corey Raymond, that's a big thing. You see all the guys he developed and put in the league. It’s LSU."
A versatile athlete in the back end, Phillips can line up anywhere in the secondary. Some schools are recruiting the 6-2, 170-pounder at corner, while others, including Texas, like him at safety.
"It doesn't matter. As long as I can be on the field and make plays, it doesn't matter really," Phillips said.
Phillips is ranked as a four-star prospect by Rivals.com. He plans to graduate in December and be a spring enrollee at the school of his choice.