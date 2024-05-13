Fort Bend Hightower defensive back Kade Phillips has three official visits set for June. Those schools – Texas A&M, LSU and Texas – are ahead of the pack right now, although Phillips is also working to set up trips to Michigan and TCU.

“Those are setting the pace, I would say,” Phillips said of the trio of SEC schools. “I'm really coming in (to the official visits) with an open mind to see what the schools have to offer. I'm here to have a good time on the official visits and talk to the players and coaches."

Texas A&M will host Phillips first on June 7. He’ll then hit LSU and Texas the following two weekends. Phillips said he’s looking forward to the official visit experience, including a chance to pick the brains of the current players at each school.

"I want to talk to the players and see what they have to say about the program,” Phillips said. “The coaches, of course, they’re going to tell you the truth, but the players are really going to keep it real and tell you what it’s really like."