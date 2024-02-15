Texas is out in front for DT Floyd Guidry
When defensive tackle Floyd Guidry visited the Texas Longhorns in late January, the UT program didn’t even have a defensive line coach in place. That didn’t stop Texas from making a strong impression on the Spring product, who said he’s taking a big-picture approach to his recruitment.
“It’s Texas, the program itself. I feel like I wouldn’t pick my college because of the coaches, I would pick it because of the program,” Guidry said. “Texas is a big program and I could see myself in it.”
The 6-2, 290-pound Guidry, who picked up a Texas offer in December, got some time with the other Texas staff members during his visit. He said it was a great visit overall and he left that visit with the Longhorns leading the pack.
“The highlight was seeing how they run things. I was able to talk to the coaches, see how they break it down,” Guidry said. “See how they teach you on the field and off the field. It was incredible seeing that.
And what has Texas ahead of offers from other programs like LSU, Cal, TCU, Texas Tech, Pittsburgh and a handful of others?
“What keeps them on top is just because I’m a Texas (guy),” Guidry said. “Growing up with it, it’s like if I want to represent Texas that’s the place to be. I could see myself being there.”
Shortly after former Texas d-line coach Bo Davis landed at LSU, he extended an offer to Guidry. That one caught the eye of both Guidry and his mother, but the Longhorns continue to set the pace.
“My mom wanted that one. The Texas one is still the top one right now,” Guidry said.
Despite the respect for Davis and LSU, Guidry said the January visit to Texas really made a strong impression on his mother.
“Texas definitely won her over. She was like, ‘Yeah I know you got LSU, but …’ After today, the Texas one is up there,” Guidry said.
A commitment could be on the horizon for Guidry, who said he might commit in either February or March. Whenever that decision is made, the Longhorns figure to be a major factor.
“I was just blown away … the more I went down there, the more I was blown away,” Guidry said of his UT visit.