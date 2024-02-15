When defensive tackle Floyd Guidry visited the Texas Longhorns in late January, the UT program didn’t even have a defensive line coach in place. That didn’t stop Texas from making a strong impression on the Spring product, who said he’s taking a big-picture approach to his recruitment.

“It’s Texas, the program itself. I feel like I wouldn’t pick my college because of the coaches, I would pick it because of the program,” Guidry said. “Texas is a big program and I could see myself in it.”

The 6-2, 290-pound Guidry, who picked up a Texas offer in December, got some time with the other Texas staff members during his visit. He said it was a great visit overall and he left that visit with the Longhorns leading the pack.

“The highlight was seeing how they run things. I was able to talk to the coaches, see how they break it down,” Guidry said. “See how they teach you on the field and off the field. It was incredible seeing that.