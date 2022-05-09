2023 Frisco (Texas) Wakeland offensive lineman Connor Stroh is a massive target for the Texas Longhorns in the current recruiting cycle -- figuratively and literally.

At 6-7 and 345 pounds, Stroh features enormous size that immediately jumps out. Stroh uses his large frame and brute force to overpower his opponent on the football field.

As a result, the Longhorns are one of several teams from around the nation that are in hot pursuit of the Metroplex lineman. The four-star talent recently released a top-five list of Texas, Arkansas, Auburn, Florida, and Texas A&M and plans to officially visit each of the finalists.