Orangebloods - Texas keeping an eye on in-state DL David Oke

The Texas Longhorns already have two defensive line commitments in the 2021 class, one from the state of Texas (Kristopher Ross) and one from an out-of-state recruit (Zac Swanson). In looking at Texas’ official visit list for the month of June, it appears the Longhorns’ remaining focus is primarily on out-of-state targets, but the UT staff is keeping tabs on a handful of prospects from the state of Texas.

One player that’s on the radar is Alief Hastings’ David Oke. The 6-4, 235-pound Oke was in attendance for Texas’ Orange-White game in late April and said he enjoyed the experience of getting to spend some time around the UT program.

“I really think the love Texas is amazing. I know the fans will always have their backs. I loved the atmosphere. I liked the way the team played,” Oke said. “I started watching the position I would play in college, how I’d play it. If they were to offer me, how I’d fit into the scheme.

“Overall, I really liked the atmosphere. When I walked in there, the first thing on my face was like ‘Wow, this is huge.’ The other schools I’ve been to, there weren’t that many people. When I went to Texas, it was massive.”