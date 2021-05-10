Orangebloods - Texas keeping an eye on in-state DL David Oke

Texas keeping an eye on in-state DL David Oke
The Texas Longhorns already have two defensive line commitments in the 2021 class, one from the state of Texas (Kristopher Ross) and one from an out-of-state recruit (Zac Swanson). In looking at Texas’ official visit list for the month of June, it appears the Longhorns’ remaining focus is primarily on out-of-state targets, but the UT staff is keeping tabs on a handful of prospects from the state of Texas.
One player that’s on the radar is Alief Hastings’ David Oke. The 6-4, 235-pound Oke was in attendance for Texas’ Orange-White game in late April and said he enjoyed the experience of getting to spend some time around the UT program.
“I really think the love Texas is amazing. I know the fans will always have their backs. I loved the atmosphere. I liked the way the team played,” Oke said. “I started watching the position I would play in college, how I’d play it. If they were to offer me, how I’d fit into the scheme.
“Overall, I really liked the atmosphere. When I walked in there, the first thing on my face was like ‘Wow, this is huge.’ The other schools I’ve been to, there weren’t that many people. When I went to Texas, it was massive.”
Oke didn’t hide his excitement while in the stands. Before the game was over, he went to the shop inside the stadium and loaded up on burnt orange gear.
“I definitely had to rep the spirit. We went to go get some jackets, some hats. I got some more things I wore to the Under Armour camp (the following) Sunday,” Oke said.
Oke mostly keeps in contact with Texas Assistant Director of Player Personnel Cole Moore, and he said Moore has told him the UT staff wants to continue to evaluate him this spring and summer.
“Right now, the message they’ve given to me, they want me in their system. They haven’t offered yet, but they’re sending me mail, asking me to come work with the coach. He wants to see me in person,” Oke said. “I feel like that is how they’ll see my skill better and then maybe offer me.”
Oke currently holds six offers but he’s still waiting for his first Power 5 offer to come in. Along with Texas, schools like Texas Tech, Washington State and Kansas State have been in touch. If Texas does eventually offer, Oke said the Longhorns would shoot to the top of his list.
“Right now, actually, Texas is my number one school that I’ve had in mind since eighth grade. So if they offered, they’d go straight to the top,” Oke said. “The one thing I love about UT, their engineering courses. That’s one thing I want to study. And the love there. And if you play there, if you graduate there, you can always come back like family.”