"I chose UT because they provide everything I love about football," Moddon wrote on Twitter. "They have an amazing atmosphere, great coaches like coach Marion and coach Sark that believe in developing players on and off the field, and a perfect location for my family and friends to see me do what I love."

Houston (Texas) Clear Lake wide receiver Hunter Moddon announced his pledge to the Longhorns on Friday afternoon. He becomes the third member of the 2024 recruiting class for Texas, joining four-star prospects Aeryn Hampton and Jaden Allen .

Steve Sarkisian and Texas football kick off the season on Saturday against Louisiana-Monroe. On the eve of game day, the Longhorns have picked up a commitment.

Moddon held other offers from Arkansas, Georgia, LSU, Texas Tech, and more. The Longhorns are getting an athlete that shines on the gridiron and competes in track-and-field.

The coaching staff made Moddon a priority and created a family atmosphere for the pass catcher. That, combined with the opportunity to stay close to home, played a big role in the decision to shut things down in his recruitment early during his junior campaign.

"When I went up for a camp and a visit, the atmosphere was amazing. The coaching staff held me up. If I had a a good rep, they’d point out the small details that I have to work on," Moddon told Orangebloods. "They treated me like family and it is only a road trip away from home. My family can come down to my games."

Wide receivers coach Brennan Marion established a strong bond with Moddon. The relationship between the two carries back to when Marion was coaching 2021 Biletnikoff Award winner Jordan Addison at Pitt.

"Coach Marion and I have been locked in since I was a freshman when he worked at Pittsburgh. That was my first offer," Moddon told OB.

Rivals ranks Hunter Moddon as a high three-star prospect and the No. 52 overall wide receiver recruit in the nation.

This is a developing story.

