Rivals100 linebacker De’Gabriel Floyd visited Texas for a long weekend in February and was pretty open that the three-day stay in Austin blew him away. This week, Floyd is back in Austin and on Saturday morning the Westlake Village (CA) standout decided he’d seen everything he needed to see, and Floyd gave the Texas staff a big commitment.

“I didn’t actually plan on committing this early. I planned on kind of waiting it out, seeing what’s what. But I came here the first time, I just fell in love, felt like it might be the best decision for me,” Floyd said. “I felt all the vibe, all the coaches are in my corner, not just with football but helping me as a man and bettering myself and my craft.”

Floyd met with Texas head coach Tom Herman, defensive coordinator Todd Orlando and Director of Recruiting Bryan Carrington on Saturday and made his decision official. Needless to say, all three Texas coaches were ecstatic to hear the news.

“It’s a huge relief. Huge relief and joy,” Floyd said. “When I told coach Herman when I was in his office, after I told him I couldn’t stop smiling. My cheeks wouldn’t allow me to. Coach Herman just jumped up out of his seat, gave me a hug.”