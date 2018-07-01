Texas lands commitment from top national safety Chris Adimora
The Texas Longhorns have been on a hot streak recruiting out-of-state talent in the 2019 class, and on Sunday afternoon, Texas was at it again, this time adding a pledge from Rivals250 safety Chris Adimora.
A playmaking defensive back out of Lakewood (CA) Mayfair, Adimora really burst onto the scene in the spring when teams began to get wind of his talent. In addition to Texas, schools like Alabama, Michigan, USC, Nebraska, Oregon and UCLA were among the programs that extended scholarship offers.
“Chris, from day one, has been the kind of guy who embraced any kind of challenge thrown at him,” said Mayfair defensive backs coach Pete Moye’. “He’s one of those generational kids, can do anything you ask of him. He can play deep middle, come up and tackle, play receiver, play running back. He can do everything for us. He stepped up as a leader on and off the field. A lot of younger guys look up to him, try to get work before or after practice to work with him. He really has improved every aspect of his game.
“He’s definitely a high-character guy from the standpoint of embracing everything we’ve asked him to do, but also gets everyone around him to buy in. Day in and day out, he does everything the coaches have asked him to do. He’s beyond coachable. From where he started in our program, everything that everyone in the country is seeing now, we saw it three years ago.”
Adimora does a little bit of everything at the high school level but will likely settle in at safety for Texas. According to coach Moye’, Adimora has the perfect blend of physical skills and feel for the game that should allow him to be successful in college.
“He’s a ridiculous ballhawk. He’s the kind of guy when the ball is in the air, it belongs to him. He’s exceptional at pinpointing and targeting the flight of the ball,” Moye’ said. “In our first game of the year, he had three interceptions, two he took to the house, back to back plays. He’s phenomenal at tracking the ball and coming down with it. Then he turns into a different kind of monster when the ball is in his hands. He probably had seven returns for TD called back on penalties. Any time ball is in his hands, you have the opportunity for touchdowns. He’s learned how to play man to man, on the daily he’s bugging me to come play corner to be a more well-rounded defensive back and not just a safety.”
Adimora is a former basketball player who only took up football a few years ago, Moye’ said. A four-star prospect, Adimora checks in at No. 136 on the Rivals250.
“Adimora was one of those players that came on the scene last summer and I didn’t know much about him because he plays at a lesser-known school and doesn’t do the 7-on-7 circuit much,” said Rivals.com recruiting analyst Adam Gorney. “His first offer was from USC and they liked him a whole lot so that caught my attention. Since then, I’ve seen him three or four times and he’s an excellent player. He has length, speed, he moves really well and he could earn early playing time at Texas because he brings all those qualities and more to the field.”
The 6-0, 186-pound Adimora becomes the Longhorns’ 11th commitment of the class. He’s Texas’ second defensive back commitment, joining cornerback Kenyatta Watson.