The Texas Longhorns have been on a hot streak recruiting out-of-state talent in the 2019 class, and on Sunday afternoon, Texas was at it again, this time adding a pledge from Rivals250 safety Chris Adimora.

A playmaking defensive back out of Lakewood (CA) Mayfair, Adimora really burst onto the scene in the spring when teams began to get wind of his talent. In addition to Texas, schools like Alabama, Michigan, USC, Nebraska, Oregon and UCLA were among the programs that extended scholarship offers.

“Chris, from day one, has been the kind of guy who embraced any kind of challenge thrown at him,” said Mayfair defensive backs coach Pete Moye’. “He’s one of those generational kids, can do anything you ask of him. He can play deep middle, come up and tackle, play receiver, play running back. He can do everything for us. He stepped up as a leader on and off the field. A lot of younger guys look up to him, try to get work before or after practice to work with him. He really has improved every aspect of his game.

“He’s definitely a high-character guy from the standpoint of embracing everything we’ve asked him to do, but also gets everyone around him to buy in. Day in and day out, he does everything the coaches have asked him to do. He’s beyond coachable. From where he started in our program, everything that everyone in the country is seeing now, we saw it three years ago.”