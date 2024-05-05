The Texas Longhorns have had a couple cornerback departures via the transfer portal this spring, and on Sunday the Longhorns reloaded with a commitment from San Jose State cornerback Jay’Vion Cole.

The 5-10, 175-pound Cole took a Texas official visit from Thursday to Saturday, telling OB on Saturday night that it was an “amazing” visit. It clearly was, with Cole deciding on Sunday to shut down his recruitment and cancel scheduled trips to Michigan State and Auburn.

Originally from Oakland (CA), Cole wasn't highly recruited coming out of high school and wound up attending Cal Poly in 2022, where he led the team with four interceptions. From there, he transferred to San Jose State and recorded 10 pass breakups with three interceptions, three tackles for loss, one sack and 38 tackles last year, earning honorable mention all-conference honors by the coaches (he was named a first-team all-conference player by Pro Football Focus).

Cole allowed just a 40.8 passer rating when targeted in 2023, putting him sixth among Group of Five cornerbacks. He also notched an 86.2 defensive grade from PFF, leading all Mountain West defenders.

Cole is currently unranked in the transfer portal rankings by Rivals.com.