Texas lands commitment from WR Jonah Wilson

This weekend, during Wilson’s official visit to Texas, that bond paid off for the Longhorns with Wilson giving Texas a verbal commitment.

Wide receiver Jonah Wilson has always been open about Texas being one of his top options. He’s had his eye on other schools as well, but Wilson’s relationship with Longhorns wide receivers coach Brennan Marion has had Texas at the forefront of his recruitment.

Out of Spring Dekaney, Wilson becomes UT’s second wide receiver commitment in the 2023 class, joining Ryan Niblett. He chose Texas over offers from programs like Texas A&M, Ohio State, Arkansas, LSU and Baylor, among others.

“I feel like that’s a great school for me to go to. Even if I don’t make it to the league, you have a great degree from Texas that will help me out at Texas,” Wilson told Orangebloods.com recently. “I know they’ll take care of me.”

Marion’s relationship with Wilson actually goes back to Marion’s days at Pittsburgh. That connection strengthened when Marion arrived in Austin, helping Texas close on an early commitment.

“He offered me at Pittsburgh so I already knew him. We already had a good relationship but him going to Texas helped it even more,” Wilson said. “I can relate to him. He’s a young coach. He’s not that young, but he acts young. He’s what a receiver coach should be.”

Wilson’s commitment continues a flurry of activity for Texas that saw Arch Manning announce his commitment on Thursday of last week and Liona Lefau declare his commitment on Saturday. With two receivers now in the fold, Texas will continue its efforts with guys like Johntay Cook, Jaquaize Pettaway, Jaden Greathouse, Jalen Hale and Mikal Harrison-Pilot to round out its wide receiver class.