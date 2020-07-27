Orangebloods - Texas lands out-of-state commitment from TE Gunnar Helm

Texas lands out-of-state commitment from TE Gunnar Helm
The Texas Longhorns have added another key offensive piece to their 2021 recruiting class.
On Monday afternoon, four-star tight end Gunnar Helm announced his commitment on Twitter, choosing the Longhorns over a group of finalists that included Texas, Nebraska, Wisconsin, UCLA and Iowa. Helm becomes the Longhorns’ 15th commitment in the 2021 class.
The 6-5, 225-pound Helm, out of Glenwood Village (CO) Cherry Creek, developed a quick relationship with the Texas staff after UT offered in early June. Once he picked up the Texas offer, Helm told Orangebloods that Texas immediately moved into his top five, and he could even see a scenario where he would possibly commit to the Longhorns without having ever visited. Helm would wind up doing a virtual visit with the Texas staff and then wound up making a round of unofficial visits, including a stop in Austin a few weeks ago, where he was able to get a first-person feel for the city of Austin and the University of Texas campus.
Add it all up and it was enough to win Helm over.
“It just completely blew me away. I had no idea that it was going to be like that,” Helm said after his virtual visit. “It looks like so much fun down there. It’s a great college town for sure.”
A talented pass catcher who has spent most of his career as a wide receiver before switching to tight end last year, Helm is the Longhorns’ first pure tight end take in the 2021 class. Athlete Juan Davis is another who could help at the position, but he’s a player who is seen as a versatile offensive weapon that could line up at a number of different positions.
“When I saw Helm at a camp this offseason before the coronavirus shutdown, I was impressed with his athleticism, his speed and his ability to make the tough catch,” said Rivals.com recruiting analyst Adam Gorney. “It's pretty much what I saw on film, too. Eight of his 25 catches in his junior season went for touchdowns so he's someone who can be utilized in red-zone situations, toss the ball up to him and he can outreach defensive backs. He's not overly physical and even when he lines up on the offensive line with his hand down, it's rarely to block. But he can split out, they can use him in motion, he is excellent in space and Helm has good speed for a tight end of his size."
Along with Helm, Texas now has commitments from offensive players in this class in quarterback Jalen Milroe, running back Jonathon Brooks, wide receiver Casey Cain, Davis and offensive lineman Hayden Conner.
Helm is the nation’s No. 11-ranked tight end prospect and the fifth-ranked player in the state of Colorado. He’s a teammate of defensive lineman Arden Walker, who also holds a Texas offer.