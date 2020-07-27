Orangebloods - Texas lands out-of-state commitment from TE Gunnar Helm

The Texas Longhorns have added another key offensive piece to their 2021 recruiting class.

On Monday afternoon, four-star tight end Gunnar Helm announced his commitment on Twitter, choosing the Longhorns over a group of finalists that included Texas, Nebraska, Wisconsin, UCLA and Iowa. Helm becomes the Longhorns’ 15th commitment in the 2021 class.

The 6-5, 225-pound Helm, out of Glenwood Village (CO) Cherry Creek, developed a quick relationship with the Texas staff after UT offered in early June. Once he picked up the Texas offer, Helm told Orangebloods that Texas immediately moved into his top five, and he could even see a scenario where he would possibly commit to the Longhorns without having ever visited. Helm would wind up doing a virtual visit with the Texas staff and then wound up making a round of unofficial visits, including a stop in Austin a few weeks ago, where he was able to get a first-person feel for the city of Austin and the University of Texas campus.

Add it all up and it was enough to win Helm over.

“It just completely blew me away. I had no idea that it was going to be like that,” Helm said after his virtual visit. “It looks like so much fun down there. It’s a great college town for sure.”