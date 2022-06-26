Texas lands Texas A&M legacy OL Connor Stroh
Texas hosted a number of key recruiting targets for official visits this weekend, fresh off the commitment of Arch Manning. The weekend seems to have been a success for the Longhorns, as the class continues to build this summer.
Frisco (Texas) Wakeland offensive lineman Connor Stroh announced his decision on Sunday. Stroh chose the Longhorns over a finalist group that included Arkansas, Auburn, and Texas A&M. He took official visits to all four schools.
Stroh gives Texas a key head-to-head recruiting victory over Texas A&M. The Aggies legacy was offered by Jimbo Fisher and staff in the spring before officially visiting last weekend. Much of Stroh’’s family attended school in College Station, making the lineman very familiar with everything that A&M has to offer.
In the end, the opportunity to play for Steve Sarkisian and Kyle Flood in Austin was too much for him to pass up on. Flood has built a reputation as one of the best offensive line coaches in the nation, and he built a strong relationship with Stroh during the process.
“We’re like friends now,” Stroh told Orangebloods about the bond between him and Flood. “We know each other so well. We’re really, really tight.
“He’s really personable. He’s got a lot of good qualities. He makes it easy to like him.”
Texas offered Stroh back in November, becoming the first team to jump on the offer sheet for the massive blocker. Head coach Sarkisian watched Stroh play early in the 2021 season in a game against Denton Ryan. The staff was sold on adding his talent to the program.
At 6-7 and 345 pounds, Stroh features a large frame that immediately stands out. He projects best as a guard on the next level thanks to his ability to be a mauler in the run game with his strength as a blocker. That said, Stroh did note that Flood will give him an opportunity to play tackle, which is where he has played on the high school level.
“I always have fun when I go there. I like Austin, it’s a fun town,” Stroh said.
Rivals rates Connor Stroh as a 5.7 three-star prospect, No. 17 offensive guard prospect, and No. 76 recruit in the Lone Star State for the 2023 recruiting cycle. He becomes the first offensive line pledge in the Longhorns’ class.