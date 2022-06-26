Texas lands Texas A&M legacy OL Connor Stroh

Texas hosted a number of key recruiting targets for official visits this weekend, fresh off the commitment of Arch Manning. The weekend seems to have been a success for the Longhorns, as the class continues to build this summer. Frisco (Texas) Wakeland offensive lineman Connor Stroh announced his decision on Sunday. Stroh chose the Longhorns over a finalist group that included Arkansas, Auburn, and Texas A&M. He took official visits to all four schools.

Stroh gives Texas a key head-to-head recruiting victory over Texas A&M. The Aggies legacy was offered by Jimbo Fisher and staff in the spring before officially visiting last weekend. Much of Stroh’’s family attended school in College Station, making the lineman very familiar with everything that A&M has to offer. In the end, the opportunity to play for Steve Sarkisian and Kyle Flood in Austin was too much for him to pass up on. Flood has built a reputation as one of the best offensive line coaches in the nation, and he built a strong relationship with Stroh during the process. “We’re like friends now,” Stroh told Orangebloods about the bond between him and Flood. “We know each other so well. We’re really, really tight. “He’s really personable. He’s got a lot of good qualities. He makes it easy to like him.” Texas offered Stroh back in November, becoming the first team to jump on the offer sheet for the massive blocker. Head coach Sarkisian watched Stroh play early in the 2021 season in a game against Denton Ryan. The staff was sold on adding his talent to the program.