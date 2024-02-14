The commitment of linebacker Anthony “Deuce” Williams to Texas came with a bit of an interesting backstory. Williams, out of Pearland Shadow Creek, had been a longtime UT lean but Texas was without a linebackers coach when Williams committed due to the scheduled departure of former linebackers coach Jeff Choate.

It didn’t matter. Williams was so sold on the UT program that he decided to go ahead and commit anyway, giving the Longhorns a pledge on January 1, the same day Texas would play Washington in the Sugar Bowl. Choate would leave for Nevada in the days that followed and Texas would hire Johnny Nansen less than a week later. Shortly after being announced to the UT staff, Nansen would pay Williams a visit at his school and in late January, Williams made his way to Austin for an official visit.

“It was a good experience. All the coaches came and gave me love. Coach Nansen, that was my second time meeting him because he came to the school once. Just coming to campus for the first time since committing, it was very exciting,” Williams said of that visit. “I can’t wait to get to campus and start the journey.”