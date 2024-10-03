Texas linebacker commitment Bo Barnes has turned in a dominant senior season, recording 62 tackles, 5 sacks and an interception returned for a touchdown through five games. The Dallas Skyline product and Rivals250 member is pretty matter-of-fact about his play, saying he’s playing well but he’s just doing what comes naturally.

"I’m putting up good film, good stats,” Barnes said. “I’m putting up good numbers, just playing with my athletic ability and making plays.”

Barnes, who committed to Texas back in April, remains locked in with his UT pledge. He was in Austin last weekend to watch Texas take care of Mississippi State and he’ll be back again in a few weeks when the Longhorns host Georgia. Barnes said last weekend’s experience was a good one, including getting to hang out with some fellow Texas commitments.

“It was great,” Barnes said about the game against Mississippi State. “Just the atmosphere of course. I liked just getting around some of my future teammate, bonding with them. And getting to see a good game.