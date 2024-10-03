Texas LB commitment Bo Barnes is off to a fast start to his senior season
Texas linebacker commitment Bo Barnes has turned in a dominant senior season, recording 62 tackles, 5 sacks and an interception returned for a touchdown through five games. The Dallas Skyline product and Rivals250 member is pretty matter-of-fact about his play, saying he’s playing well but he’s just doing what comes naturally.
"I’m putting up good film, good stats,” Barnes said. “I’m putting up good numbers, just playing with my athletic ability and making plays.”
Barnes, who committed to Texas back in April, remains locked in with his UT pledge. He was in Austin last weekend to watch Texas take care of Mississippi State and he’ll be back again in a few weeks when the Longhorns host Georgia. Barnes said last weekend’s experience was a good one, including getting to hang out with some fellow Texas commitments.
“It was great,” Barnes said about the game against Mississippi State. “Just the atmosphere of course. I liked just getting around some of my future teammate, bonding with them. And getting to see a good game.
Barnes spent time during the visit talking to Kaliq Lockett and Jordan, Devin and Isaiah Coleman. He also connected with Texas linebackers coach Johnny Nansen.
“I talked to coach Nansen before the game. I also talked to coach (Chris) Jackson, coach PK (Pete Kwiatkowski). I got to talk to coach Sark after the game,” Barnes said. “They were pretty much just seeing what I’m doing, how I’m doing, how school is going. Of course they’ve seen my film, my games. They said I’m balling, always told me I was the number one linebacker in the country and it came to reality.”
Barnes has been a vocal recruiter for Texas ever since making his commitment. He said he continues to work on guys like Michael Terry and is trying to flip a couple of players committed elsewhere.
“I’m trying hard to flip some guys,” Barnes said.
Barnes is ranked as a four-star prospect by Rivals.com and checks in at No. 182 on the Rivals250.