PHNjcmlwdCBzcmM9J2h0dHBzOi8vd3d3Lmdvb2dsZXRhZ21hbmFnZXIuY29t L2d0YWcvanM/aWQ9Ry1HMlBTVlFYRVROJyB0eXBlPSd0ZXh0L2phdmFzY3Jp cHQnPjwvc2NyaXB0Pgo8c2NyaXB0PgogIHdpbmRvdy5kYXRhTGF5ZXIgPSB3 aW5kb3cuZGF0YUxheWVyIHx8IFtdOwogIGZ1bmN0aW9uIGd0YWcoKXtkYXRh TGF5ZXIucHVzaChhcmd1bWVudHMpO30KICBndGFnKCdqcycsIG5ldyBEYXRl KCkpOwogIGd0YWcoJ2NvbmZpZycsICdHLUcyUFNWUVhFVE4nLCB7CiAgICBw YWdlX2xvY2F0aW9uOiB3aW5kb3cubG9jYXRpb24uaHJlZiwKICAgIHBhZ2Vf cGF0aDogd2luZG93LmxvY2F0aW9uLnBhdGhuYW1lLAogICAgcGFnZV90aXRs ZTogd2luZG93LmRvY3VtZW50LnRpdGxlLAogICAgcGFnZV9ydW5uaW5nX3Rl Y2g6ICJhbmd1bGFyIiwKICAgIGRlYnVnX21vZGU6ICdmYWxzZScKICB9KTsK PC9zY3JpcHQ+Cgo=
PHNjcmlwdD4KICBhbmd1bGFyLm1vZHVsZSgncml2YWxzJykucnVuKGZ1bmN0 aW9uKGdvb2dsZUFuYWx5dGljc1NlcnZpY2UpIHsKICAgIGdvb2dsZUFuYWx5 dGljc1NlcnZpY2Uuc2V0R2FDbGllbnRJZCgnRy1HMlBTVlFYRVROJyk7CiAg fSk7Cjwvc2NyaXB0PgoK
Advertisement
News More News
PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0ncmEtY29udGFpbmVyIGRpc3Ryb19hZCc+CjxkaXYgY2xh c3M9J3ZpZGVvLWFkLXdyYXBwZXInPgo8c2NyaXB0IGFzeW5jIHNyYz0nLy9j LmpzcmRuLmNvbS9zL2NzLmpzP3A9MjI1NDYnIHR5cGU9J3RleHQvamF2YXNj cmlwdCc+PC9zY3JpcHQ+CjxkaXYgY2xhc3M9J3ZpZGVvLWNvbnRhaW5lcicg aWQ9J2RzX2RlZmF1bHRfYW5jaG9yJz48L2Rpdj4KPC9kaXY+CjwvZGl2PgoK
ago football Edit

Texas LB commitment Bo Barnes is off to a fast start to his senior season

Bo Barnes is one of the country's top linebacker prospects and he's proving it on the field this fall.
Bo Barnes is one of the country's top linebacker prospects and he's proving it on the field this fall.
Jason Suchomel • Orangebloods
Senior Editor
@OB_JasonS

Texas linebacker commitment Bo Barnes has turned in a dominant senior season, recording 62 tackles, 5 sacks and an interception returned for a touchdown through five games. The Dallas Skyline product and Rivals250 member is pretty matter-of-fact about his play, saying he’s playing well but he’s just doing what comes naturally.

"I’m putting up good film, good stats,” Barnes said. “I’m putting up good numbers, just playing with my athletic ability and making plays.”

Barnes, who committed to Texas back in April, remains locked in with his UT pledge. He was in Austin last weekend to watch Texas take care of Mississippi State and he’ll be back again in a few weeks when the Longhorns host Georgia. Barnes said last weekend’s experience was a good one, including getting to hang out with some fellow Texas commitments.

“It was great,” Barnes said about the game against Mississippi State. “Just the atmosphere of course. I liked just getting around some of my future teammate, bonding with them. And getting to see a good game.

Advertisement

Barnes spent time during the visit talking to Kaliq Lockett and Jordan, Devin and Isaiah Coleman. He also connected with Texas linebackers coach Johnny Nansen.

“I talked to coach Nansen before the game. I also talked to coach (Chris) Jackson, coach PK (Pete Kwiatkowski). I got to talk to coach Sark after the game,” Barnes said. “They were pretty much just seeing what I’m doing, how I’m doing, how school is going. Of course they’ve seen my film, my games. They said I’m balling, always told me I was the number one linebacker in the country and it came to reality.”

Barnes has been a vocal recruiter for Texas ever since making his commitment. He said he continues to work on guys like Michael Terry and is trying to flip a couple of players committed elsewhere.

“I’m trying hard to flip some guys,” Barnes said.

Barnes is ranked as a four-star prospect by Rivals.com and checks in at No. 182 on the Rivals250.

Content Loading
Embed content not available
Manage privacy settings
PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nYXJ0aWNsZS12aWRlbyc+CjxpZnJhbWUgYWxsb3dmdWxs c2NyZWVuPScnIGZyYW1lYm9yZGVyPScwJyBzcmM9Jy8vd3d3Lmh1ZGwuY29t L2VtYmVkL3ZpZGVvLzMvMTY5NDg2NDMvNjZkZmMxZDZjMTUxYzI5MzhkZWM2 M2VlJz48L2lmcmFtZT4KPC9kaXY+Cgo=
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}
Advertisement
PCEtLSBCZWdpbiBjb21TY29yZSBUYWcgLS0+Cgo8c2NyaXB0PgogIHZhciBf Y29tc2NvcmUgPSBfY29tc2NvcmUgfHwgW107CiAgX2NvbXNjb3JlLnB1c2go ewogICAgYzE6ICIyIiwKICAgIGMyOiAiNzI0MTQ2OSIsCiAgICBjNTogIjIw MjI3MzMxNTMiLAogICAgYzc6ICJodHRwczovL3RleGFzLnJpdmFscy5jb20v bmV3cy90ZXhhcy1sYi1jb21taXRtZW50LWJvLWJhcm5lcy1pcy1vZmYtdG8t YS1mYXN0LXN0YXJ0LXRvLWhpcy1zZW5pb3Itc2Vhc29uIiwKICAgIGNzX2Zw aWQ6ICcqbnVsbCcsCiAgICBjc19mcGl0OiAnKm51bGwnLAogICAgY3NfZnBk bTogJypudWxsJywKICAgIGNzX2ZwZHQ6ICcqbnVsbCcKICB9KTsKICAoZnVu Y3Rpb24oKSB7CiAgICB2YXIgcyA9IGRvY3VtZW50LmNyZWF0ZUVsZW1lbnQo InNjcmlwdCIpLCBlbCA9IGRvY3VtZW50LmdldEVsZW1lbnRzQnlUYWdOYW1l KCJzY3JpcHQiKVswXTsgcy5hc3luYyA9IHRydWU7CiAgICAvLyBsb2FkaW5n IHRoZSBldmVyZ3JlZW4gdmVyc2lvbiBvZiBjcy5qcyBzbyB3ZSBhbHdheXMg aGF2ZSB0aGUgbGFzdCB2ZXJzaW9uCiAgICBzLnNyYyA9ICJodHRwczovL3Mu eWltZy5jb20vY3gvdnptL2NzLmpzIjsKICAgIGVsLnBhcmVudE5vZGUuaW5z ZXJ0QmVmb3JlKHMsIGVsKTsKICB9KSgpOwo8L3NjcmlwdD4KCjxub3Njcmlw dD4KICA8aW1nIHNyYz0iaHR0cHM6Ly9zYi5zY29yZWNhcmRyZXNlYXJjaC5j b20vcD9jMT0yJmMyPTcyNDE0NjkmYzc9aHR0cHMlM0ElMkYlMkZ0ZXhhcy5y aXZhbHMuY29tJTJGbmV3cyUyRnRleGFzLWxiLWNvbW1pdG1lbnQtYm8tYmFy bmVzLWlzLW9mZi10by1hLWZhc3Qtc3RhcnQtdG8taGlzLXNlbmlvci1zZWFz b24mYzU9MjAyMjczMzE1MyZjdj0yLjAmY2o9MSZjc191Y2ZyPTAiIC8+Cjwv bm9zY3JpcHQ+CjwhLS0gRW5kIGNvbVNjb3JlIFRhZyAtLT4KCgo=