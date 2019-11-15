On paper, tonight’s game between Texas (4-0) and Prairie View A&M (1-3) projected to be smooth sailing to a big victory for the home team. Another icy first half shooting the basketball forced Texas to grind more than it should have, but a strong second half led to a 70-56 win.CLICK HERE to read the Droppin' Dimes column following the Longhorns' win over PVAMU.



Also, take advantage of our Holiday Pick-It Sale - Save Big On A Orangebloods.com Subscription And Get Free Gear Too (click here for details)