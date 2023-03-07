2026 Lovejoy athlete Jalen Lott has not even begun his sophomore year of high school, but he is already turning heads in a serious manner. Lott is the son of former Texas cornerback and track standout James Lott and is set to make an impact in the Dallas-Fort Worth Metroplex on both sides of the football next fall. The Texas legacy holds a handful of early offers and is quickly emerging as a premier underclassman to know within the Lone Star State. Baylor, SMU, and UTSA are among the programs to jump into the mix for Lott as he gears up for a spring of visits. More offers could be on the horizon, as Lott is on the radar of several more programs thanks to his dynamic ability on the football field, track and basketball court. Orangebloods caught up with Lott and those around him to get more perspective on the rising prospect. *****

IN HIS OWN WORDS

On what he is looking forward to in his first varsity season: “I'm pretty excited (for the fall),” Lott told OB. “I can't wait to show what I can do and to prove myself to everybody.” On his position: “I think I’m a DB,” said Lott. “I’m really physical with my hands. Super fast and lanky. I just have the build of a DB.” On recruitment: “I’m visiting Notre Dame (this spring),” he said. “I’m excited to see the campus and all of the players. Just experience all of it. I’m also going up to Baylor later in March.” On Texas: “It's a really great program,” Lott said. “Just a really great place to be. I love the atmosphere. The stadium is really loud and the players get hyped for each other. UT is just a great place.” *****

COACH SPEAK

Lovejoy head coach Chris Ross: “I haven’t ever had a freshman with his explosiveness and ball skills. He is elite. Now, we can develop his mindset to meet his skill set.” Assistant head coach Jayson Lavender: “If he continues on this trajectory, it’ll be freakish. Best I’ve seen in my 22 years of coaching.” Wide receivers coach Brandon Jackson: “He’s a unicorn. Once in a generation type of player.” Cornerbacks coach Mikal Collins: “He will be the best skill position player in his class.” *****

ANALYSIS