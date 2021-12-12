Texas Longhorns land Ohio State transfer QB Quinn Ewers

Quinn Ewers is a Longhorn.

One day after 5-star offensive tackle Kelvin Banks announced his commitment to the Longhorns, news officially broke on Sunday evening that former Southlake (TX) Carroll 5-star quarterback Quinn Ewers will be transferring from Ohio State to Texas. Ewers, who enrolled early at Ohio State in the summer, entered the transfer portal earlier this month.

Texas immediately became considered the favorite to land the highly coveted signal caller as soon as he entered the portal. Ewers was committed to the Longhorns early on in his high school recruitment and grew up cheering for the burnt orange. With the question marks at the quarterback position in Austin, it seemed like an obvious fit for both parties.

Texas Tech emerged as a contender for the prized quarterback. Recently hired head coach Joey McGuire made the Red Raiders a serious factor in the Ewers sweepstakes. Ewers also visited TCU before quickly eliminating the Horned Frogs from the conversation. In the end, the Longhorns won out for the top transfer on the market.