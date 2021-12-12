Texas Longhorns land Ohio State transfer QB Quinn Ewers
Quinn Ewers is a Longhorn.
One day after 5-star offensive tackle Kelvin Banks announced his commitment to the Longhorns, news officially broke on Sunday evening that former Southlake (TX) Carroll 5-star quarterback Quinn Ewers will be transferring from Ohio State to Texas. Ewers, who enrolled early at Ohio State in the summer, entered the transfer portal earlier this month.
Texas immediately became considered the favorite to land the highly coveted signal caller as soon as he entered the portal. Ewers was committed to the Longhorns early on in his high school recruitment and grew up cheering for the burnt orange. With the question marks at the quarterback position in Austin, it seemed like an obvious fit for both parties.
Texas Tech emerged as a contender for the prized quarterback. Recently hired head coach Joey McGuire made the Red Raiders a serious factor in the Ewers sweepstakes. Ewers also visited TCU before quickly eliminating the Horned Frogs from the conversation. In the end, the Longhorns won out for the top transfer on the market.
Ewers was on the Texas campus this weekend, where the Longhorns rolled out the red carpet. Several Texas commits made it into town, in addition to star running back Bijan Robinson, freshman All-American wide receiver Xavier Worthy, and current Indianapolis Colts quarterback Sam Ehlinger.
At Southlake Carroll, Ewers showcased the special talent that had every major program in the country after him. He threw for 6,445 yards and 73 touchdowns to just eight interceptions while completing nearly 70-percent of his passes in two seasons behind center for the Dragons.
Ewers was a consensus 5-star prospect and is one of the highest rated quarterbacks in the modern recruiting era. Rivals ranked Ewers as the top overall prospect in the 2021 class after he reclassified.
This is a huge win for Steve Sarkisian and company. Ewers gives Sarkisian an elite quarterback prospect and a gigantic win on the recruiting trail through the portal. The former Buckeyes signal caller is the third player to announce for the Longhorns this weekend, joining Banks and Duncanville offensive lineman Cameron Williams.
Getting the former Southlake Carroll standout to Austin has the potential to be a defining moment in the early stages of the Sark era on the 40 Acres. Texas fans can now get excited about the potential of having Quinn Ewers, Bijan Robinson, and Xavier Worthy all on the field together. Talk about star power for Sarkisian to work with.