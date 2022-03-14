 Orangebloods - Texas Longhorns recruiting targets that stood out at UA Dallas
Texas Longhorns recruiting targets that stood out at UA Dallas

2024 EDGE Zina Umeozulu and 2023 DL David Hicks Jr.
2024 EDGE Zina Umeozulu and 2023 DL David Hicks Jr. (Cole Patterson)
Cole Patterson
Recruiting Reporter
@RivalsCole

UA Dallas was loaded with top prospects at every position. Several prospects that competed are Texas Longhorns targets.

Orangebloods was on-site for the full day. Make sure to check out the recruiting notes that we posted here and here.

From 5-star DJ Hicks on down the list, below are players that caught my attention and had a strong outing on Sunday in Arlington. Additionally, I listed three more prospects that aren't serious Texas targets but performed very well during the camp.

The no. 2 overall prospect in the Rivals100 looked the part at UA Dallas. Hicks is a versatile defender that can play all over the line of scrimmage, able to play on the edge or inside and be impactful. Hicks showcased his strength on multiple occasions in one-on-ones. Texas is among those looking to land one of his five official visits.

Zina Umeozulu has a case as one of the premier pass rushers in the 2024 class. Umeozulu possesses elite length to pair with impressive pass rushing ability. The younger brother of 2022 Texas signee Neto Umeozulu won several reps at UA Dallas and turned heads while doing so.

Arlington Lamar offensive tackle Isaiah Robinson has had a strong offseason, performing well at multiple camps over the last couple of months. That continued over to UA Dallas this past weekend, where Robinson earned offensive line MVP honors at the camp. Robinson possesses a great frame and has improved in his mechanics. Robinson was last on the Texas campus in January for junior day.

Klein Forest EDGE Brad Spence looked the part at UA Dallas. He used his quickness off the edge to win several one-on-ones and showed off some impressive pass rushing moves in reps. Spence has long arms and a great frame to grow into. Texas extended an offer during his junior season.

Round Rock Stony Point running back Cameron Cook was one of two backs to earn MVP honors for the position. Cook is an outstanding athlete that has the ability to make an impact as a rusher and as a receiver. Texas offered in January, and he was on campus shortly after.

One of the most electric players in the nation, Johntay Cook showcased his smooth route running and overall elite playmaking skills at UA Dallas. He is explosive with the ball in his hands, always a big-play waiting to happen. Cook will be in Austin later this month.


Javien Toviano is a top priority for several programs, including Texas. The long defensive back stood out physically at UA Dallas and looked smooth in drills and in one-on-ones. Toviano has the ability to play on an island and take a receiver out of the game. The Rivals100 prospect was at Texas in January and plans to visit again this spring.


Malik Muhammad is one of the top overall athletes that performed at UA Dallas. Taking reps at receiver and in the secondary, Muhammad makes it look easy wherever he lines up. He is a long and lanky prospect with a multi-sport background. The Longhorns are battling the likes of Alabama, LSU, Notre Dame, and Texas A&M.


Tay’Shawn Wilson is a great athlete at the defensive back position, and he showcased those traits at the UA camp over the weekend. He has quick feet to pair with sticky coverage skills. Texas is among the early standouts for the defender out of the Houston area.

Other notable performers...

Among the top overall athletes at the receiver position in the state, Jaxson Lavender had a strong performance at UA Dallas. Lavender is fast and shifty, able to beat his man off the line of scrimmage and create a ton of separation. The SMU commit earned WR MVP honors.

College Station RB Marquise Collins had a strong junior campaign for the Cougars, and he carried over that success to Arlington this past weekend, winning RB MVP honors for his showing. Baylor, Houston, and others are involved.

Rockwall WR Noble Johnson had a breakout season as a junior, and he has had a strong offseason at multiple camp settings. Johnson also earned WR MVP honors. Michigan and Washington are two programs that have his attention.


