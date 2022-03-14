Texas Longhorns recruiting targets that stood out at UA Dallas

UA Dallas was loaded with top prospects at every position. Several prospects that competed are Texas Longhorns targets. Orangebloods was on-site for the full day. Make sure to check out the recruiting notes that we posted here and here. From 5-star DJ Hicks on down the list, below are players that caught my attention and had a strong outing on Sunday in Arlington. Additionally, I listed three more prospects that aren't serious Texas targets but performed very well during the camp.

The no. 2 overall prospect in the Rivals100 looked the part at UA Dallas. Hicks is a versatile defender that can play all over the line of scrimmage, able to play on the edge or inside and be impactful. Hicks showcased his strength on multiple occasions in one-on-ones. Texas is among those looking to land one of his five official visits.

Zina Umeozulu has a case as one of the premier pass rushers in the 2024 class. Umeozulu possesses elite length to pair with impressive pass rushing ability. The younger brother of 2022 Texas signee Neto Umeozulu won several reps at UA Dallas and turned heads while doing so.

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj4yMDI0IDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20vaGFzaHRh Zy9SaXZhbHMyNTA/c3JjPWhhc2gmYW1wO3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0Znci PiNSaXZhbHMyNTA8L2E+IEVER0UgWmluYSBVbWVvenVsdSBzaG93Y2FzaW5n IHNvbWUgYnVyc3Qgb2ZmIHRoZSBMT1MuIDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdp dHRlci5jb20vaGFzaHRhZy9VQURhbGxhcz9zcmM9aGFzaCZhbXA7cmVmX3Ny Yz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+I1VBRGFsbGFzPC9hPiA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczov L3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL3ppbmFfdW1lb3p1bHU/cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRm dyI+QHppbmFfdW1lb3p1bHU8L2E+IDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdC5jby9Y WkdMYlZTT3gzIj5waWMudHdpdHRlci5jb20vWFpHTGJWU094MzwvYT48L3A+ Jm1kYXNoOyBDb2xlIFBhdHRlcnNvbiAoQFJpdmFsc0NvbGUpIDxhIGhyZWY9 Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20vUml2YWxzQ29sZS9zdGF0dXMvMTUwMzA0 NTUyNTU3MDIxMTg0Mj9yZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij5NYXJjaCAxMywg MjAyMjwvYT48L2Jsb2NrcXVvdGU+CjxzY3JpcHQgYXN5bmMgc3JjPSJodHRw czovL3BsYXRmb3JtLnR3aXR0ZXIuY29tL3dpZGdldHMuanMiIGNoYXJzZXQ9 InV0Zi04Ij48L3NjcmlwdD4KPC9kaXY+CjwvZGl2PgoK

Arlington Lamar offensive tackle Isaiah Robinson has had a strong offseason, performing well at multiple camps over the last couple of months. That continued over to UA Dallas this past weekend, where Robinson earned offensive line MVP honors at the camp. Robinson possesses a great frame and has improved in his mechanics. Robinson was last on the Texas campus in January for junior day.

Klein Forest EDGE Brad Spence looked the part at UA Dallas. He used his quickness off the edge to win several one-on-ones and showed off some impressive pass rushing moves in reps. Spence has long arms and a great frame to grow into. Texas extended an offer during his junior season.

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj48YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL2hhc2h0YWcvVGV4 YXM/c3JjPWhhc2gmYW1wO3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPiNUZXhhczwv YT4gdGFyZ2V0cyBCcmFkIFNwZW5jZSB2cy4gQ29ubm9yIFN0cm9oIDxhIGhy ZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdC5jby9uNU0xaVdWTEVTIj5waWMudHdpdHRlci5jb20v bjVNMWlXVkxFUzwvYT48L3A+Jm1kYXNoOyBDb2xlIFBhdHRlcnNvbiAoQFJp dmFsc0NvbGUpIDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20vUml2YWxz Q29sZS9zdGF0dXMvMTUwMzA0NzE4OTc1NjU4ODAzNj9yZWZfc3JjPXR3c3Jj JTVFdGZ3Ij5NYXJjaCAxMywgMjAyMjwvYT48L2Jsb2NrcXVvdGU+CjxzY3Jp cHQgYXN5bmMgc3JjPSJodHRwczovL3BsYXRmb3JtLnR3aXR0ZXIuY29tL3dp ZGdldHMuanMiIGNoYXJzZXQ9InV0Zi04Ij48L3NjcmlwdD4KPC9kaXY+Cjwv ZGl2PgoK

Round Rock Stony Point running back Cameron Cook was one of two backs to earn MVP honors for the position. Cook is an outstanding athlete that has the ability to make an impact as a rusher and as a receiver. Texas offered in January, and he was on campus shortly after.

One of the most electric players in the nation, Johntay Cook showcased his smooth route running and overall elite playmaking skills at UA Dallas. He is explosive with the ball in his hands, always a big-play waiting to happen. Cook will be in Austin later this month.



Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj48YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL2hhc2h0YWcvUml2 YWxzMTAwP3NyYz1oYXNoJmFtcDtyZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij4jUml2 YWxzMTAwPC9hPiBXUiBKb2hudGF5IENvb2suIDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8v dHdpdHRlci5jb20vX2pheXl0aGVncmVhdF8/cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRm dyI+QF9qYXl5dGhlZ3JlYXRfPC9hPiA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3QuY28v bjhicFhjQ3l0TSI+cGljLnR3aXR0ZXIuY29tL244YnBYY0N5dE08L2E+PC9w PiZtZGFzaDsgQ29sZSBQYXR0ZXJzb24gKEBSaXZhbHNDb2xlKSA8YSBocmVm PSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL1JpdmFsc0NvbGUvc3RhdHVzLzE1MDMw Nzc5Nzc5Nzc5OTExNzQ/cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+TWFyY2ggMTMs IDIwMjI8L2E+PC9ibG9ja3F1b3RlPgo8c2NyaXB0IGFzeW5jIHNyYz0iaHR0 cHM6Ly9wbGF0Zm9ybS50d2l0dGVyLmNvbS93aWRnZXRzLmpzIiBjaGFyc2V0 PSJ1dGYtOCI+PC9zY3JpcHQ+CjwvZGl2Pgo8L2Rpdj4KCg==

Javien Toviano is a top priority for several programs, including Texas. The long defensive back stood out physically at UA Dallas and looked smooth in drills and in one-on-ones. Toviano has the ability to play on an island and take a receiver out of the game. The Rivals100 prospect was at Texas in January and plans to visit again this spring.



Malik Muhammad is one of the top overall athletes that performed at UA Dallas. Taking reps at receiver and in the secondary, Muhammad makes it look easy wherever he lines up. He is a long and lanky prospect with a multi-sport background. The Longhorns are battling the likes of Alabama, LSU, Notre Dame, and Texas A&M.



Tay’Shawn Wilson is a great athlete at the defensive back position, and he showcased those traits at the UA camp over the weekend. He has quick feet to pair with sticky coverage skills. Texas is among the early standouts for the defender out of the Houston area.

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj48YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL2hhc2h0YWcvUml2 YWxzMjUwP3NyYz1oYXNoJmFtcDtyZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij4jUml2 YWxzMjUwPC9hPiBEQiBUYXnigJlTaGF3biBXaWxzb24uIDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0 dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20vVGF5U2hhd25XaWxzb242P3JlZl9zcmM9dHdz cmMlNUV0ZnciPkBUYXlTaGF3bldpbHNvbjY8L2E+IDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBz Oi8vdC5jby93VEx0dXppRTg2Ij5waWMudHdpdHRlci5jb20vd1RMdHV6aUU4 NjwvYT48L3A+Jm1kYXNoOyBDb2xlIFBhdHRlcnNvbiAoQFJpdmFsc0NvbGUp IDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20vUml2YWxzQ29sZS9zdGF0 dXMvMTUwMzA4NDgxMjg0Mzc2OTg2Mj9yZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij5N YXJjaCAxMywgMjAyMjwvYT48L2Jsb2NrcXVvdGU+CjxzY3JpcHQgYXN5bmMg c3JjPSJodHRwczovL3BsYXRmb3JtLnR3aXR0ZXIuY29tL3dpZGdldHMuanMi IGNoYXJzZXQ9InV0Zi04Ij48L3NjcmlwdD4KPC9kaXY+CjwvZGl2PgoK

Other notable performers...

Among the top overall athletes at the receiver position in the state, Jaxson Lavender had a strong performance at UA Dallas. Lavender is fast and shifty, able to beat his man off the line of scrimmage and create a ton of separation. The SMU commit earned WR MVP honors.

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj48YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL2hhc2h0YWcvU01V P3NyYz1oYXNoJmFtcDtyZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij4jU01VPC9hPiBj b21taXQgSmF4c29uIExhdmVuZGVyLiA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0 ZXIuY29tL0pheHNvbkxhdmVuZGVyP3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPkBK YXhzb25MYXZlbmRlcjwvYT4gPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90LmNvL0JGTXRk RmIxY3AiPnBpYy50d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9CRk10ZEZiMWNwPC9hPjwvcD4mbWRh c2g7IENvbGUgUGF0dGVyc29uIChAUml2YWxzQ29sZSkgPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0 cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9SaXZhbHNDb2xlL3N0YXR1cy8xNTAzMDk4MzYy ODk5NDQzNzE5P3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPk1hcmNoIDEzLCAyMDIy PC9hPjwvYmxvY2txdW90ZT4KPHNjcmlwdCBhc3luYyBzcmM9Imh0dHBzOi8v cGxhdGZvcm0udHdpdHRlci5jb20vd2lkZ2V0cy5qcyIgY2hhcnNldD0idXRm LTgiPjwvc2NyaXB0Pgo8L2Rpdj4KPC9kaXY+Cgo=

College Station RB Marquise Collins had a strong junior campaign for the Cougars, and he carried over that success to Arlington this past weekend, winning RB MVP honors for his showing. Baylor, Houston, and others are involved.