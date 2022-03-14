Texas Longhorns recruiting targets that stood out at UA Dallas

UA Dallas was loaded with top prospects at every position. Several prospects that competed are Texas Longhorns targets.
Orangebloods was on-site for the full day. Make sure to check out the recruiting notes that we posted here and here.
From 5-star DJ Hicks on down the list, below are players that caught my attention and had a strong outing on Sunday in Arlington. Additionally, I listed three more prospects that aren't serious Texas targets but performed very well during the camp.
The no. 2 overall prospect in the Rivals100 looked the part at UA Dallas. Hicks is a versatile defender that can play all over the line of scrimmage, able to play on the edge or inside and be impactful. Hicks showcased his strength on multiple occasions in one-on-ones. Texas is among those looking to land one of his five official visits.
Zina Umeozulu has a case as one of the premier pass rushers in the 2024 class. Umeozulu possesses elite length to pair with impressive pass rushing ability. The younger brother of 2022 Texas signee Neto Umeozulu won several reps at UA Dallas and turned heads while doing so.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Arlington Lamar offensive tackle Isaiah Robinson has had a strong offseason, performing well at multiple camps over the last couple of months. That continued over to UA Dallas this past weekend, where Robinson earned offensive line MVP honors at the camp. Robinson possesses a great frame and has improved in his mechanics. Robinson was last on the Texas campus in January for junior day.
Klein Forest EDGE Brad Spence looked the part at UA Dallas. He used his quickness off the edge to win several one-on-ones and showed off some impressive pass rushing moves in reps. Spence has long arms and a great frame to grow into. Texas extended an offer during his junior season.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Round Rock Stony Point running back Cameron Cook was one of two backs to earn MVP honors for the position. Cook is an outstanding athlete that has the ability to make an impact as a rusher and as a receiver. Texas offered in January, and he was on campus shortly after.
One of the most electric players in the nation, Johntay Cook showcased his smooth route running and overall elite playmaking skills at UA Dallas. He is explosive with the ball in his hands, always a big-play waiting to happen. Cook will be in Austin later this month.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Javien Toviano is a top priority for several programs, including Texas. The long defensive back stood out physically at UA Dallas and looked smooth in drills and in one-on-ones. Toviano has the ability to play on an island and take a receiver out of the game. The Rivals100 prospect was at Texas in January and plans to visit again this spring.
Malik Muhammad is one of the top overall athletes that performed at UA Dallas. Taking reps at receiver and in the secondary, Muhammad makes it look easy wherever he lines up. He is a long and lanky prospect with a multi-sport background. The Longhorns are battling the likes of Alabama, LSU, Notre Dame, and Texas A&M.
Tay’Shawn Wilson is a great athlete at the defensive back position, and he showcased those traits at the UA camp over the weekend. He has quick feet to pair with sticky coverage skills. Texas is among the early standouts for the defender out of the Houston area.
PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv
Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx
dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i
bHRyIj48YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL2hhc2h0YWcvUml2
YWxzMjUwP3NyYz1oYXNoJmFtcDtyZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij4jUml2
YWxzMjUwPC9hPiBEQiBUYXnigJlTaGF3biBXaWxzb24uIDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0
dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20vVGF5U2hhd25XaWxzb242P3JlZl9zcmM9dHdz
cmMlNUV0ZnciPkBUYXlTaGF3bldpbHNvbjY8L2E+IDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBz
Oi8vdC5jby93VEx0dXppRTg2Ij5waWMudHdpdHRlci5jb20vd1RMdHV6aUU4
NjwvYT48L3A+Jm1kYXNoOyBDb2xlIFBhdHRlcnNvbiAoQFJpdmFsc0NvbGUp
IDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20vUml2YWxzQ29sZS9zdGF0
dXMvMTUwMzA4NDgxMjg0Mzc2OTg2Mj9yZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij5N
YXJjaCAxMywgMjAyMjwvYT48L2Jsb2NrcXVvdGU+CjxzY3JpcHQgYXN5bmMg
c3JjPSJodHRwczovL3BsYXRmb3JtLnR3aXR0ZXIuY29tL3dpZGdldHMuanMi
IGNoYXJzZXQ9InV0Zi04Ij48L3NjcmlwdD4KPC9kaXY+CjwvZGl2PgoK
Other notable performers...
Among the top overall athletes at the receiver position in the state, Jaxson Lavender had a strong performance at UA Dallas. Lavender is fast and shifty, able to beat his man off the line of scrimmage and create a ton of separation. The SMU commit earned WR MVP honors.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College Station RB Marquise Collins had a strong junior campaign for the Cougars, and he carried over that success to Arlington this past weekend, winning RB MVP honors for his showing. Baylor, Houston, and others are involved.
Rockwall WR Noble Johnson had a breakout season as a junior, and he has had a strong offseason at multiple camp settings. Johnson also earned WR MVP honors. Michigan and Washington are two programs that have his attention.