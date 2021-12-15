Texas Longhorns win out for Grand Prairie athlete Savion Red

Texas has added another member to its 2022 signing class, as Grand Prairie athlete Savion Red chose the Longhorns on Wednesday.

Red is a former SMU commit that picked up an offer from Texas late in the process. He took his official visit to UT over the weekend, where the Longhorns added 5-star offensive lineman Kelvin Banks, Duncanville offensive lineman Cameron Williams, and Ohio State transfer quarterback Quinn Ewers.

“I really enjoyed myself on the visit,” Red told Orangebloods. “I didn't know what to expect but the love was most definitely felt by everyone.”

The Longhorns are recruiting the versatile Red to play running back on the Forty Acres, though he showcased the ability to play all over the field on the high school level.

Playing quarterback, receiver, and on the defensive side of the ball, Red made plays from everywhere for the Gophers. That caught the eye of Steve Sarkisian and the Longhorns staff.

Red is an elusive player that is electric with the ball in his hands. The multi-sport athlete is quick-footed and demonstrates toughness with his contact balance and physicality in the run game.

Savion Red is rated as a 5.5 three-star recruit by Rivals in the 2022 recruiting class. He joins 4-star Jaydon Blue at running back in the Longhorns’ singing class.