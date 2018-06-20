“Really what stood out for me was the hospitality and the environment,” Cine said of his official visit. “The coaches took me and my family in with open arms. I had a great time, my dad had a great time. I got the opportunity to chill with some of the players, get to know them better. Everything was great. Also, the whole environment of Austin in general stood out.”

The Texas Longhorns hosted several prospects on unofficial visits last weekend, but there were a couple players who spent the weekend in Austin on official visits. One of those visitors was Rivals100 safety Lewis Cine , who said he came away extremely impressed with his 48-hour stay in Austin.

Texas has been recruiting the Cedar Hill Trinity Christian standout for a while, and Cine said he has developed a great relationship with the UT coaches. Their conversations aren’t always about football, Cine said, and the UT coaches have done a good job of detailing everything Texas has to offer.



“It’s not a regular sales pitch that every school practices. They keep it real. They give me the facts that I need to know,” Cine said. “They just keep it real. They give it to you straight, say if you want it, you want it. If not, it’s you.”

Cine spent a lot of time with B.J. Foster, who was his host on the visit, and Josh Thompson. He said he connected with several players over the course of the weekend.

“It was great chilling with them really. We cracked some jokes, they told me about campus, the workouts they do, everything they do,” Cine said.

The 6-1, 180-pound Cine visited Penn State the weekend before his Texas visit, and he’ll visit Michigan this weekend. He’s planning to visit Georgia and Florida in the fall, and at this point, is keeping an open mind with the schools he’s considering.

“Right now, I’m not on one side of a school really. My recruitment is totally open,” Cine said.