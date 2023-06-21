Texas makes a strong impression on DE Danny Okoye during official visit
Defensive end Daniel Okoye is one of the country’s more sought-after prospects, with close to 30 scholarship offers. Last weekend, Okoye took a visit to Texas, his first official visit, and the time spent in Austin made a strong impression.
“The highlight for me was being around the staff, talking to them. I liked talking to the players, interacting with them, seeing what it’s like on campus. The strength and conditioning program, I liked talking to the strength and conditioning coach for sure,” Okoye said. “It just feels like home.”
Up next, Okoye will take an unofficial visit to LSU today, and he’ll then take an unofficial visit to Tennessee on Saturday.
The 6-5, 225-pound Okoye was hosted by David Gbenda on his Texas visit. His plan is to wait until the fall, probably mid- to late-November, before coming to a final decision.
Okoye, who plays for the Northeastern Oklahoma Association of Homeschools, is an intriguing prospect with his size and athleticism. He’s a Rivals250 member with offers from the likes of Texas, Alabama, Georgia, Miami, Michigan, Notre Dame, Ohio State, Oklahoma, Texas, Texas A&M and USC so he has no shortage of options. The Longhorns look to be a program that will stay in the race after a solid visit last weekend.
“Really it’s just the culture that they have. The atmosphere is electric,” Okoye said. “It’s all smiles, really like a family. Everybody interacts with each other like equals. Even the head coach. He’s a boots-on-the-ground type of guy.
“After this weekend, it definitely made an impact. They’re definitely up there on the charts.”
Okoye is ranked as a four-star prospect by Rivals.com. He checks in at No. 206 on the Rivals250 and is the No. 2-ranked player in the state of Oklahoma.