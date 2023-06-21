“The highlight for me was being around the staff, talking to them. I liked talking to the players, interacting with them, seeing what it’s like on campus. The strength and conditioning program, I liked talking to the strength and conditioning coach for sure,” Okoye said. “It just feels like home.”

Defensive end Daniel Okoye is one of the country’s more sought-after prospects, with close to 30 scholarship offers. Last weekend, Okoye took a visit to Texas, his first official visit, and the time spent in Austin made a strong impression.

Up next, Okoye will take an unofficial visit to LSU today, and he’ll then take an unofficial visit to Tennessee on Saturday.

The 6-5, 225-pound Okoye was hosted by David Gbenda on his Texas visit. His plan is to wait until the fall, probably mid- to late-November, before coming to a final decision.

Okoye, who plays for the Northeastern Oklahoma Association of Homeschools, is an intriguing prospect with his size and athleticism. He’s a Rivals250 member with offers from the likes of Texas, Alabama, Georgia, Miami, Michigan, Notre Dame, Ohio State, Oklahoma, Texas, Texas A&M and USC so he has no shortage of options. The Longhorns look to be a program that will stay in the race after a solid visit last weekend.

“Really it’s just the culture that they have. The atmosphere is electric,” Okoye said. “It’s all smiles, really like a family. Everybody interacts with each other like equals. Even the head coach. He’s a boots-on-the-ground type of guy.

“After this weekend, it definitely made an impact. They’re definitely up there on the charts.”

Okoye is ranked as a four-star prospect by Rivals.com. He checks in at No. 206 on the Rivals250 and is the No. 2-ranked player in the state of Oklahoma.