Texas makes a strong impression with Rivals100 member Bryson Washington
The Texas Longhorns hosted a number of top 2020 prospects on unofficial visits on Saturday, including Rivals100 defensive back Bryson Washington. The Houston C.E. King standout has been a fixture on the Longhorns’ recruiting radar for a while, and said Saturday’s visit gave him a clear picture of what it’s like to be a student-athlete at the University of Texas.
“I would say the majority of the time, it was with the players. Everybody says you can’t really enjoy the school unless you hang out with players and see the community,” Washington said. “The Best part was hanging out with the players, seeing how the guys were, how they interact with everyone. It was great.”
Washington spent a lot of time with Texas safety Caden Sterns and fellow standout DB prospect Jaylon Jones. The Longhorns did make a strong impression overall and while Texas is still in a good spot with Washington, the standout DB said he wants to continue to evaluate his options.
“Texas is still big on my list. I still have to look at other schools as well, so it’s still the same,” Washington said. “Texas is a great school in my opinion.”
On the Texas visit, Washington said the coaches delivered a message of staying focused, not letting others negatively impact recruits on or off the field and working hard to maximize their potential.
“The message was just play your best, be the best and to be yourself,” Washington said. “Be yourself on the field, off the field. Stay in the books, be the person you know you can be. And always have hope in what you can do, which is what I try to do.”
Other highlights of the visit were taking in the Longhorn basketball team’s win over Oklahoma, and getting a chance to meet Matthew McConaughey.
“Man, when he pulled up, I was like man I have to get a picture with him,” Washington said. “It’s crazy how UT has the best alumni from what I’ve seen. Ride or die, he’s still here. Like he said, I could be anywhere, but I’m here on a Saturday night with you guys.”
Washington has considered making a commitment over the summer, but says he’s now unsure of a timeline and could push things back as he continues to navigate the recruiting process.
At 6-3, 192 pounds, Washington is ranked as a four-star prospect by Rivals.com. He checks in at No. 61 on the 2020 Rivals100. He holds scholarship offers from the likes of Texas, Oklahoma, Ohio State, LSU, Georgia, Florida State, Clemson, Auburn and Alabama.