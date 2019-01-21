The Texas Longhorns hosted a number of top 2020 prospects on unofficial visits on Saturday, including Rivals100 defensive back Bryson Washington. The Houston C.E. King standout has been a fixture on the Longhorns’ recruiting radar for a while, and said Saturday’s visit gave him a clear picture of what it’s like to be a student-athlete at the University of Texas.

“I would say the majority of the time, it was with the players. Everybody says you can’t really enjoy the school unless you hang out with players and see the community,” Washington said. “The Best part was hanging out with the players, seeing how the guys were, how they interact with everyone. It was great.”



Washington spent a lot of time with Texas safety Caden Sterns and fellow standout DB prospect Jaylon Jones. The Longhorns did make a strong impression overall and while Texas is still in a good spot with Washington, the standout DB said he wants to continue to evaluate his options.



“Texas is still big on my list. I still have to look at other schools as well, so it’s still the same,” Washington said. “Texas is a great school in my opinion.”