Texas makes another big impression on touted QB Julian Lewis
Julian Lewis has only completed his freshman year of high school, but he is already established as one of the premier quarterback prospects in the nation. With an offer sheet that features Texas, Alabama, Georgia, Ohio State, USC and several others, Lewis is a coveted signal caller from coast to coast.
Lewis has made multiple trips out to the 40 Acres in the early stages of his recruitment. Steve Sarkisian extended an offer last summer on a visit. The prized passer was back on campus earlier this spring.
“I had a great time,” Lewis told Orangebloods. “My relationship with coach Sark and coach Milwee has grown a lot since last summer. This was my first time getting to see campus and talk about academics.”
The touted quarterback first broke out on the scene when he started at Carrollton (Ga.) as an eighth grader. As a freshman last season, Lewis completed 65 percent of his passes while throwing for 4,118 yards and 48 touchdowns to just 12 interceptions.
Sarkisian has earned the reputation as one of the better quarterback coaches in college football. He has been selective in which quarterbacks he recruits since taking over in Austin. That means something to Lewis.
“It means a lot,” Lewis said about being offered by Sarkisian and Texas. “He’s coached the best, so it’s an honor to have an opportunity to play for him. This offer means a lot to me. It’s a huge opportunity.”
Lewis had the chance to be around Longhorns quarterbacks Quinn Ewers and Arch Manning during his most recent visit to Austin. While they didn’t talk ball, Lewis was able to see a bit of what it would be like being a quarterback in the program.
The Longhorns are keeping their pitch simple to Lewis in his recruitment. And the Peach State passer is listening. Texas is among the big contenders for commitment early on.
“They know I want to be developed into the best QB that I can be,” said Lewis. “Coach Sark and Milwee know what that looks like and what it takes to get there.”
Julian Lewis holds more than 30 scholarship offers ahead of his sophomore year. Texas was among the notable stops on his spring visit tour, and he plans to return to Austin during the summer and again for a game in the fall.