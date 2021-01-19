Orangebloods - Texas makes contact with grad transfer O-lineman

Before Herb Hand was let go from his stint as offensive line coach at The University of Texas, he was putting out feelers to a number of graduate transfer offensive linemen. With Texas’ offensive line expected to feature a bunch of young players for the 2021 season, the moves made sense.

With Hand on the outs, it appears new Texas offensive line coach Kyle Flood could take a similar approach.

Orangebloods.com has learned that Flood, who was recently hired by new Texas head coach Steve Sarkisian to head up UT’s offensive line unit, has reached out to TCU graduate transfer T.J. Storment. The 6-7, 325-pound Storment entered the transfer portal over the weekend.

A source close to Storment indicated to OB that Storment could narrow his focus as early as this week. North Carolina, Texas Tech, Penn State, Arizona State, Purdue and Texas are some of the schools he’s strongly considering.

Storment spent just one season at TCU after transferring in from Colorado State. Prior to his one-year stint at CSU, he spent one year at Fullerton College and two seasons at Old Dominion. He is originally from Statesville, N.C.

Storment appeared in nine games for TCU in 2020, starting the final seven contests after missing time early in the season with COVID issues. Once he was inserted into the starting lineup, the Frogs saw a noticeable uptick in both their rushing yards per game and saw a reduction in sacks allowed. Storment was a second-team AP All-Conference selection.

Orangebloods.com will have more information as this story develops.