Texas makes strong impression on 2023 OL Malachi Breland
2023 Laurel (Miss.) offensive lineman Malachi Breland added an offer from the Texas Longhorns on Saturday. The Longhorns became the latest to join the race for Breland, who has seen his recruitment steadily rise over the last few months.
Missouri offered in February, and Breland is also in contact with Mississippi State. Additionally, he holds multiple G5 offers and is in position to continue adding to his offer sheet this spring and into the summer as he turns heads in camp settings. Breland took home OL MVP honors at UA Dallas in March, for instance.
The Magnolia State prospect made the trek to the Lone Star State for a weekend visit on the 40 Acres. By the time that Breland’s Saturday tour around the facilities and photoshoot was coming to a close, Texas extended a scholarship offer.
“I kind of was expecting it, because I have been going back and forth with (offensive line analyst) coach (Ray) Pickering. So, I was kind of expecting the offer,” Breland told Orangebloods. “Towards the end (of the visit), me and coach (Kyle) Flood talked and he offered me. A big smile came across my face.”
Breland has a relationship with Pickering that dates back to when the offensive line recruit was still in middle school. Pickering used to coach at Laurel, and the connection between the two led to the offer being extended while Breland was on campus.
Standing at 6-5 and tipping the scales at 330 pounds, Breland is a massive offensive line prospect. Flood has made a career out of developing large offensive linemen that can play multiple positions up front.
That fits what Breland brings to the table. The Longhorns are recruiting the newest Longhorns’ offer to play in the interior of the offensive line. Breland believes that he can make an impact at all five positions.
“I can play all five positions on the offensive line,” Breland explained to OB. “My footwork (is the best part of my game). I have really strong hands (too). When I get my hands on someone, it’s over.”
On the visit, Breland had the opportunity to watch the Longhorns practice and sit in on positional meetings. The Mississippi native was a fan of how the Texas staff operates in practice, particularly with the way Flood and head coach Steve Sarkisian coach their players.
"I like how coach Flood and coach Sark run practice. They let you know what you’re doing wrong and what you’re doing right and how to get better. I really love that,” Breland said.
Brleand has been in the state of Texas before, but this past weekend marked his first time in Austin and on the 40 Acres. The experience on campus exceeded Breland’s expectations.
“Being from Mississippi, this was really my first time seeing this kind of environment,” Breland said. “They say that everything's bigger in Texas, and that’s 100-percent true. I loved it.”
Fellow Laurel (Miss.) offensive lineman Malik Ellis committed to Mississippi State over the weekend. Former Laurel lineman Charles Cross is projected to be a first-round pick in the 2022 NFL Draft.
Breland explained that seeing those two have their success has instilled confidence that he, too, can excel at a high level. Cross has given Breland advice and tips on how to improve his game and how to navigate the recruiting process.
As the offers continue to roll in, Breland has had a chance to reflect on all of the sacrifices he has made that has led to multiple college opportunities coming to the table.
“It’s been great. It all happened really quick,” Breland said of the spike in his recruitment. “My hard work is paying off.”
Malachi Breland is wanting to take his time with the recruiting process and does not have any favorites at the moment. He is planning to be an early enrollee and wants to have a decision made by the late fall.