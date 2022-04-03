Texas makes strong impression on 2023 OL Malachi Breland

2023 Laurel (Miss.) offensive lineman Malachi Breland added an offer from the Texas Longhorns on Saturday. The Longhorns became the latest to join the race for Breland, who has seen his recruitment steadily rise over the last few months. Missouri offered in February, and Breland is also in contact with Mississippi State. Additionally, he holds multiple G5 offers and is in position to continue adding to his offer sheet this spring and into the summer as he turns heads in camp settings. Breland took home OL MVP honors at UA Dallas in March, for instance. The Magnolia State prospect made the trek to the Lone Star State for a weekend visit on the 40 Acres. By the time that Breland’s Saturday tour around the facilities and photoshoot was coming to a close, Texas extended a scholarship offer.

“I kind of was expecting it, because I have been going back and forth with (offensive line analyst) coach (Ray) Pickering. So, I was kind of expecting the offer,” Breland told Orangebloods. “Towards the end (of the visit), me and coach (Kyle) Flood talked and he offered me. A big smile came across my face.” Breland has a relationship with Pickering that dates back to when the offensive line recruit was still in middle school. Pickering used to coach at Laurel, and the connection between the two led to the offer being extended while Breland was on campus. Standing at 6-5 and tipping the scales at 330 pounds, Breland is a massive offensive line prospect. Flood has made a career out of developing large offensive linemen that can play multiple positions up front.

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj404q2Q77iPIFRleGFzIEEmYW1wO00gY29tbWl0IPCflJLwn5mF8J+P vuKAjeKZgu+4jzxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20vaGFzaHRh Zy9LaW5nT2ZUaGVUcmVuY2hlcz9zcmM9aGFzaCZhbXA7cmVmX3NyYz10d3Ny YyU1RXRmdyI+I0tpbmdPZlRoZVRyZW5jaGVzPC9hPiA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRw czovL3QuY28vWHphdFliWXZJeCI+cGljLnR3aXR0ZXIuY29tL1h6YXRZYll2 SXg8L2E+PC9wPiZtZGFzaDsgTWFsYWNoaSBCcmVsYW5kN++4j+KDozHvuI/i g6MgKEBtYWxhY2hpYnJlbGFuZDEpIDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRl ci5jb20vbWFsYWNoaWJyZWxhbmQxL3N0YXR1cy8xNTAzMTczOTY2NTQ2MDE0 MjA5P3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPk1hcmNoIDE0LCAyMDIyPC9hPjwv YmxvY2txdW90ZT4KPHNjcmlwdCBhc3luYyBzcmM9Imh0dHBzOi8vcGxhdGZv cm0udHdpdHRlci5jb20vd2lkZ2V0cy5qcyIgY2hhcnNldD0idXRmLTgiPjwv c2NyaXB0Pgo8L2Rpdj4KPC9kaXY+Cgo=