“It was a good visit,” Wingo said. “I’ve been there before, but this one was like a first time, kind of. I got to connect with the coaches. I spent some time with coach (Chris) Jackson, coach Sark. I also met some other recruits so it was cool.”

Texas hosted a large number of talented prospects on official visits this weekend, perhaps none bigger than wide receiver Ryan Wingo . The five-star pass catcher from St. Louis had been to Texas previously, but this weekend’s official visit gave him a much deeper look at what UT has to offer.

The message from the Texas coaches was pretty straightforward – come to Texas and Wingo would have a tremendous opportunity to make an early impact.

“Really just they’ve got four receivers that should be draft eligible or graduating,” Wingo said of the UT coaches’ message. “That would be kind of good for me coming in. I’d be able to compete early, try to get some playing time.”

Wingo has taken official visits this month to Georgia, Michigan and Texas. He’ll be at Missouri next weekend to see the in-state Tigers. At this stage of his recruitment, Wingo says he doesn’t have any specific leaders.

“I really don’t have any specific standing,” Wingo said.

The plan for the nation’s No. 18-ranked recruit is to take his recruitment into the fall before making a decision. Texas should remain a factor as the 6-2, 195-pound Wingo works through the recruiting process.

“They obviously fit in. They fit in great,” Wingo said. “It was a good visit. It was good for me to get back down there to Austin, see the place again. They’re for sure in a good position.”

Wingo is the nation’s No. 3-ranked receiver prospect. He attends University High School in St. Louis.