“I’d say definitely talking to coach Bo (Davis), coach Sark,” Ukponu said when asked what stood out. “I was in the arcade playing basketball and they recognized my dad. They were just talking to my dad. That was probably the highlight, just talking to coach Bo and coach Sark.”

Ukponu, who holds a Texas offer, said the highlight was the interactions he and his father had with the Texas staff.

Prior to last weekend, 2025 defensive tackle Xavier Ukponu had taken in a Texas spring game, but he got a taste of the real deal on Saturday when he made his way to Austin to watch the Longhorns face Kansas in Austin.

Ukponu said he was impressed with the product that Texas put on the field, including UT’s ability to make plays in all three phases of the game. In his conversations with the Texas coaches, they let him know that he’d be a welcomed addition in Austin.

“Coach Sark was like ‘I’m a Longhorn.’ He wants me to be a Longhorn,” Ukponu said. “He’s trying to get me to be a part of what he’s building. Coach Bo said he wants me, I’m the type of d-lineman he likes. He said he wants to develop me and have me be a part of something special at Texas.”

Ukponu has been to games at Baylor, Oklahoma and Texas so far this year. He’ll be in College Station this weekend to watch Texas A&M and Alabama.

With double-digit offers, the Denton Guyer standout is keeping an open mind. He said he’ll likely drop a top five after his junior season and said the Longhorns are strong contenders.

“Texas is up there. I can say Texas is definitely up there,” Ukponu said. “If things keep going the way they’re going, then (they’ll be in the top five).”

And what has the Longhorns in good standing currently?

“I think development. Texas knows how to develop players,” Ukponu said. “When you’re looking as a recruit, Texas is up there, Michigan is up there as top two programs. If you want to get developed and get a good education, Texas is up there at the top.”