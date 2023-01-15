Texas makes strong impression on Parker Livingstone during recent visit
Wide receiver Parker Livingstone is no stranger to the Texas campus, but he wanted to get an up-closer look at the UT football program and he did just that during an unofficial visit on Friday. According to Livingstone, the visit lived up to his lofty expectations.
“I’ve never really seen the facilities. That was awesome. It was outstanding,” Livingstone said. “The facilities were amazing. I’ve been on campus, but I wanted to see more of the campus, like the classrooms, things like that.”
Livingstone, out of Lucas Lovejoy, picked up a Texas offer last summer. He was accompanied by his parents and his grandfather on Friday’s visit and came away impressed with the football aspects of the visit, but also the feel of the Texas campus.
“Austin, I thought the campus was like downtown, but it felt like a college town inside the campus,” Livingstone said. “That’s something I’m really looking for, that college town feel. It felt like that in Austin. It was amazing.”
His family was also impressed, and Livingstone said their meeting with Texas head coach Steve Sarkisian definitely hit the mark.
“Everyone in my family was impressed. It was outstanding,” he said. “All the coaches were nice. Coach Sark was amazing. That was the best meeting ever. It was a great time.”
The 6-4, 190-pound Livingstone put up more than 900 receiving yards and 12 touchdowns last year. He’s been a priority recruit for the Texas staff and Sarkisian stressed that again during Friday’s visit.
“He told me I was high on their board. I’ve been told by some of their coaches, Sark only recruits like 10 players per year. I’ve been told I’m one of those 10 players,” Livingstone said.
Up next, Livingstone said he’d like to get out to visit a few other places, including Florida State, Tennessee and South Carolina, although he doesn’t have any trips currently scheduled. Texas will remain high on his list but Livingstone is watching closely to see who the Longhorns hire to coach wide receivers.
“(Sarkisian) just said he’s going to get someone good. I believe him,” Livingstone said.