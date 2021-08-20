Texas makes top-3 for Rivals100 athlete Brenen Thompson
4-star Spearman athlete Brenen Thompson released his top-3 schools on Friday afternoon. Thompson released a top-6 that consisted of Alabama, Clemson, Oklahoma State, Oregon, Texas, and Texas A&M back in late June.
Oklahoma State, Texas, and Texas A&M made the latest cut for the Rivals100 athlete.
Thompson has been a Longhorns target for a while now, as Steve Sarkisian’s staff has made the speedy athlete a top priority in the 2022 recruiting class. The Spearman standout visited Texas this summer in addition to official visits to Oklahoma State, Oregon, and Texas A&M. He plans on making a return trip to Austin this fall.
What makes Thompson such a highly coveted prospects for programs all over the nation is his speed. One of the fastest players in the entire class, Brenen Thompson owns multiple sub-10.5 100-meter times, including an electrifying 10.38 time in April.
The speed certainly translates to the football field. Thompson has blossomed into a star in Texas High School Football, as he consistently flies by defenses and leaves opponents in the dust. Spearman used Thompson in a variety of ways – including at quarterback, wideout, on defense, and in the return game. In each facet, Thompson makes an impact on the game.
Steve Sarkisian has history putting players in the mold of Thompson in great situations to succeed. Jaylen Waddle obviously thrived under Sarkisian in Tuscaloosa, and true freshman Xavier Worthy has been turning heads in fall camp for the Longhorns.
It is easy to see why the Longhorns have made the Spearman standout a big point of focus in this year’s recruiting cycle. Electric might be the best word to describe Brenen Thompson, and he has the ability to be effective very early on the next level.