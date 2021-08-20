Texas makes top-3 for Rivals100 athlete Brenen Thompson

4-star Spearman athlete Brenen Thompson released his top-3 schools on Friday afternoon. Thompson released a top-6 that consisted of Alabama, Clemson, Oklahoma State, Oregon, Texas, and Texas A&M back in late June. Oklahoma State, Texas, and Texas A&M made the latest cut for the Rivals100 athlete.

Thompson has been a Longhorns target for a while now, as Steve Sarkisian’s staff has made the speedy athlete a top priority in the 2022 recruiting class. The Spearman standout visited Texas this summer in addition to official visits to Oklahoma State, Oregon, and Texas A&M. He plans on making a return trip to Austin this fall. What makes Thompson such a highly coveted prospects for programs all over the nation is his speed. One of the fastest players in the entire class, Brenen Thompson owns multiple sub-10.5 100-meter times, including an electrifying 10.38 time in April.