“My recruiting is still open. I’m really just trying to find a place right now. I don’t really have a clue yet,” Marsh said. “I kind of have ideas sometimes but I’m still looking, still trying to make my decision.”

Wide receiver Andrew Marsh is one of the top prospects in the entire nation for the 2025 class, as evidenced by the more than 30 programs that have already extended scholarship opportunities. Marsh has fielded offers from power programs all over the country. He’s taken numerous unofficial visits to college campuses, both close to home and far away. Marsh knows there will be a time where he’ll have to start stripping away some teams from his recruitment, but at this point the Katy Jordan standout is keeping an open mind to all the programs that are showing him interest.

Marsh has visited places like LSU, Oklahoma, Southern Cal, Nebraska, Ohio State, Houston, Oregon and Michigan. He’s been a regular visitor on the Forty Acres to see the Texas Longhorn program and said he’s appreciative of the recruiting efforts put in by the Texas coaching staff.

“I really just like that they put in the effort to recruit me. They take the time to make sure we get on the phone, to make sure they come to see me,” Marsh said. “They really just take that extra step to build a relationship.”

The 6-0, 170-pound Marsh is primarily being recruited by Texas wide receivers coach Chris Jackson, UT head coach Steve Sarkisian and assistant coach Jeff Banks. The message from the Texas staff is direct and crystal clear – Marsh is a priority target and the Longhorns are going to recruit him aggressively with hopes of adding him to their 2025 class.

“Really, (Jackson) just says we want you, and I’ll do whatever I can do to get you here,” Marsh said.

A four-star prospect, Marsh ranks No. 31 on the 2025 Rivals100. He’s the nation’s No. 7-ranked wide receiver prospect in his class. As for how he foresees his recruitment unfolding, Marsh doesn’t have a specific plan but said he’d like to have a decision made next summer, if things go well.

“I don’t really have a timeline. I kind of want to get it done because I’m going to graduate a semester early,” Marsh said. “So kind of before the season my senior year, that’s kind of what I’m open for.”