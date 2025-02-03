Texas making OL Felix Ojo feel like a priority

“He says I’m a top priority for Texas, like I’m probably the number one priority for the offensive line group in the class of 2026 cycle. Not only that, he feels like the opportunity I could get at Texas, just the culture, I'm one of those guys that he needs me at Texas.”

“I’d say the highlight was really just talking with Coach Flood, seeing where I stand with Texas and with him,” Ojo said “Not only that, we have some plans for me in this future if I do decide to come to Texas.

Felix Ojo is one of the country’s top offensive tackle prospects, checking in at No. 28 on the Rivals100. The Texas Longhorns are recruiting him as such, identifying Ojo as one of the program’s top targets in the 2026 recruiting cycle. Recently, Ojo was in Austin for a Texas junior day and UT offensive line coach Kyle Flood let the Mansfield Lake Ridge product know that he’s near the top of the Longhorns’ wish list.

Ojo has taken multiple visits to Texas over the course of his recruitment and he’s already developed a strong connection with Flood. Hearing that he’s one of Flood’s top priorities, especially with Flood’s history of developing players, was music to Ojo’s ears.

“It feels great, especially knowing the history coach Flood has with offensive linemen and all the draft picks that he's coached,” Ojo said.

The 6-7, 279-pound Ojo hasn’t released a formal list of favorites, but said schools like Michigan, Ohio State, Ole Miss, Florida, Oklahoma and SMU are some of the programs that have his attention. After the recent junior day visit, Texas is in that top grouping as well.

“Texas stands pretty highly, probably like a top-five, top-three type of school for me,” Ojo said.

Along with the junior day visit, Texas did an in-home visit with Ojo and his family in January, another sign that he’s a top priority for the Longhorns.

“It's great. It's a great conversation to have, especially knowing that I'm such a priority for them, for them to come by the house, swing by, sit down talk to my parents and just talk to me,” Ojo said.

A four-star prospect and the nation’s No. 4-ranked offensive tackle prospect, Ojo has only one official visit on the calendar right now – a June stop in Austin.

“The only official visit I have confirmed is Texas on June 13. Besides that, I don't have any other visits planned,” he said.