Primer.

It feels really, really good to watch live college basketball in Austin, TX, even if it's two parts of the same team competing in a 16-minute game. The fans were electric – it doesn't feel like the Moody Center student section, aka "The Coral" (not to be confused with the OB Coral...), was any kind of fluke this past season. The team felt it, and Rodney Terry talked about it. I'll get to the presser stuff after the recap.



Standouts.

• There is a very obvious standout from this scrimmage: Dillon Mitchell. The sophomore combo forward displayed flashes in the pan last season, but never anything extremely consistent on the offensive end. He seemed to have made a choice to correct that, leading both teams in scoring with 10 (responsible for nearly a third of team points, 34). He had two excellent turnaround jumpers from the baseline, an alley-oop posterization, a finish through contact against a very physical Ze'Rik Onyema, and a put-back dunk.

• Speaking of, Ze'Rik Onyema and Alex Anamekwe were both very impressive physically. Both played excellent defense in the post – they were physical, they were relentless, and they weren't fouling, which illustrates high motor (low effort/low motor, high risk of being called for lazy fouls). Though Mitchell finished through contact against Onyema, and Anamekwe had a turnover, both showed off really impressive strength. They're both a bit raw offensively outside of a couple of feet, but Onyema had an eye-opening moment on offense, where he backed down Brock Cunningham and threw down a monster jam. Regardless of your thoughts on Brock, he's a very strong, sturdy guy in the post despite standing at just 6-7. This was a good sign of what we may be able to expect from the young UTEP transfer going forward.

• Chris Johnson, the freshman who flipped from Kansas to Texas, had a great offensive showing on back-to-back baskets: he schooled Abmas on his way to the rack for a layup, and a possession later, took the ball down the floor, pulled up, and drained a three. I expect quite a bit of playing time for Johnson this year when I initially thought he might be more of a reserve.



Other Notables.

• Oral Roberts transfer Max Abmas wasn't his typical self shooting the rock today – he hit just one three out of four attempts, and was beaten a bit on defense (the aforementioned Chris Johnson drive comes to mind). He also missed a free throw, which doesn't typically happen. This is no reason to freak out obviously, but he may have a bit of time adjusting to playing against athletes in the tier of which his teammates are. Despite this, he showed excellent distribution abilities, notching two assists, but also setting up his teammates in ways that may not show up on a stat sheet. The. magnetism he has as a shooter makes him incredibly valuable, because whether or not he's hitting shots, he's at the very least a strong threat to do so. Think of Marcus Sasser in Houston's offense last year – defenses had to respect his shooting, despite the fact he was hitting threes at a 37% clip.

• Brock Cunningham was Brock – he hit an open three and drew a couple of charges. Terry has said that Brock is a vocal leader on the team, and with his ability to hit shots from deep, a very beneficial player to have on the floor. His defense was good, too, though Onyema overpowered him a couple of times.

• Ithiel Horton took a couple of threes in this game, hitting one of them. He was aggressive offensively as well, and showed off the ability to handle better than I thought. He could be the X-Factor for this team, a player with a lot of experience and the ability to be, as RT said today in the press conference, an "elite" shooter.

• Freshman Devon Pryor got quite a bit of run, and while he struggled a bit, the fact that he's being used this early on by Terry, even in a scrimmage, shows me that he has a great level of ability to unlock.



Overall Takeaways.

The biggest thing I learned about this team from today was that (A) Dillon Mitchell is going to be a star and (B) this is one of the most athletic teams Texas has had in a while. Chendall Weaver and Mitchell can fly, Tyrese Hunter has great speed and is a dog attacking the rim and at the point of attack on defense. Onyema and Anamekwe are very impressive post athletes whose roles will be increased while Disu readies himself after injury. Kadin Shedrick will help greatly as well, as he reminds me a bit of a 6-11 Christian Bishop (Bishop was 6-7).



Post-Scrimmage Presser.

Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj4xc3QgcGFydCDigaY8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29t L0RpbGxvbm1pdF8yMz9yZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij5ARGlsbG9ubWl0 XzIzPC9hPuKBqSBwb3N0LXNjcmltbWFnZSBwcmVzc2VyIDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0 dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20vaGFzaHRhZy9Ib29rRW0/c3JjPWhhc2gmYW1w O3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPiNIb29rRW08L2E+PGJyPuKBpjxhIGhy ZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20vT0JXaXJlP3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMl NUV0ZnciPkBPQldpcmU8L2E+4oGpIDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdC5jby9K dkkzbGJaYzRYIj5waWMudHdpdHRlci5jb20vSnZJM2xiWmM0WDwvYT48L3A+ Jm1kYXNoOyBLZWVuYW4gV29tYWNrIChAS2VlbmFuV29tYWNrKSA8YSBocmVm PSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL0tlZW5hbldvbWFjay9zdGF0dXMvMTcx NDQ1MDQ4NzQzOTY1NTEwND9yZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij5PY3RvYmVy IDE4LCAyMDIzPC9hPjwvYmxvY2txdW90ZT4KPHNjcmlwdCBhc3luYyBzcmM9 Imh0dHBzOi8vcGxhdGZvcm0udHdpdHRlci5jb20vd2lkZ2V0cy5qcyIgY2hh cnNldD0idXRmLTgiPjwvc2NyaXB0Pgo8L2Rpdj4KPC9kaXY+Cgo=

Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj7igaY8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL0RpbGxvbm1p dF8yMz9yZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij5ARGlsbG9ubWl0XzIzPC9hPuKB qSBwb3N0LXNjcmltbWFnZSBwcmVzc2VyIHB0IDI8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczov L3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL2hhc2h0YWcvSG9va0VtP3NyYz1oYXNoJmFtcDtyZWZf c3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij4jSG9va0VtPC9hPjxicj7igaY8YSBocmVmPSJo dHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL09CV2lyZT9yZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3 Ij5AT0JXaXJlPC9hPuKBqSA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3QuY28vNmZMZTIy VVJVNCI+cGljLnR3aXR0ZXIuY29tLzZmTGUyMlVSVTQ8L2E+PC9wPiZtZGFz aDsgS2VlbmFuIFdvbWFjayAoQEtlZW5hbldvbWFjaykgPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0 cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9LZWVuYW5Xb21hY2svc3RhdHVzLzE3MTQ0NTA5 ODg3MjYwOTE4MDU/cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+T2N0b2JlciAxOCwg MjAyMzwvYT48L2Jsb2NrcXVvdGU+CjxzY3JpcHQgYXN5bmMgc3JjPSJodHRw czovL3BsYXRmb3JtLnR3aXR0ZXIuY29tL3dpZGdldHMuanMiIGNoYXJzZXQ9 InV0Zi04Ij48L3NjcmlwdD4KPC9kaXY+CjwvZGl2PgoK

• • • • •