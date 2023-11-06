“I think about (the offer) as another big opportunity. I like the way they run their offense, their play style,” Ball said. “They utilize their running backs, one and two. Even three if they have to.”

This fall, Ball has attended three Texas games. He was at Texas-OU in Dallas as a guest of the Longhorns. He was in Austin when the Horns hosted BYU and was back again last weekend. He says there’s a lot to like about the Texas program.

“When we were leaving the players’ lounge, they were escorting us down to the field, Coach (Tashard) Coach choice saw me, told me congratulations and said I have an offer from the University of Texas,” Ball said. “I said thank you. I was blessed.”

The versatile playmaker already holds a number of scholarship offers, and on Saturday he picked up another big one when the Texas Longhorns threw their hat into the ring while Ball was in Austin to watch Texas take on Kansas State.

Texarkana Texas High running back Tradarian Ball is expected to be one of the top running backs in the state of Texas in the 2026 recruiting cycle. In fact, Ball will likely find his name on a lot of the national lists of top prospects.

The Texas offense under Steve Sarkisian has always featured productive backs and this year is no different, with Jonathon Brooks going over the 1,000-yard mark in last weekend’s win.

“Jonathon Brooks is a great running back. He’s going to win the Doak Walker Award,” Brooks said. I just like how he is. He’s a good, powerful running back, he’s fast. He can pass block too. He’s just a really good running back.”

Though he’s keeping an open mind at this early stage of the recruiting process, Texas is a program that should factor heavily into Ball’s recruitment for a variety of reasons, including proximity.

“I think of it as great. It’s not far from home, just a five-hour drive. My dad is a Longhorn fan. It would be good to stay home and stay in-state and play football,” Ball said.

With programs like Texas, Ole Miss, Oklahoma, Cal, Oregon, Penn State, TCU and Texas Tech among the schools that have already extended offers, Ball will have no shortage of options when it comes time to make a decision. It’s still very early in the process for the talented runner, but Ball says Texas will definitely be a school that gets strong consideration as he works through the recruiting process.

“They’ll be pretty big for me. I’ve been waiting on (the Texas offer) since ninth grade,” Ball said.

At 5-10 and 185 pounds, Ball is an every-down back that can run between the tackles, has the speed to get the corner and run by defenders, and is also a weapon in the passing game. Ball is also effective in the return game and can even help on defense in a pinch and he feels his versatility is his biggest asset.

“I think I can play more than just running back. If you watch my film, my first three games, I had a lot of receiving yards,” Ball said. “The first game, against Frisco (Lone Star), I had 114 yards receiving and two touchdowns. I just started developing myself to play slot. I used to play safety a lot, still on the safety depth chart. I can make myself more valuable if I play on both sides of the ball.”

In nine games so far this year, the sophomore has rushed for 918 yards and 11 touchdowns (7.9 ypc) while adding 294 yards and 5 scores on receptions.