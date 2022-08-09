Texas offer is 'special' for 2024 WR Parker Livingstone

Texas was among those that extended an offer to Livingstone. That was big for Livingstone, who saw his recruiting stock begin to take off in the spring and summer.

Livingstone paired his impressive tape and frame with a 21.6 200-meter in the spring while running track at Lovejoy. The film and athletic profile led to several programs offering during the offseason.

2024 Lucas (Texas) Lovejoy wide receiver Parker Livingstone enjoyed a big season on the gridiron as a sophomore in the Dallas-Fort Worth Metroplex. The 6-3, 185-pound pass catcher showcased the ability to stretch the field and be an end zone target, grabbing 16 touchdowns in 2021.

“It was something special (to get the offer). Texas has always been a dream school and a school that I’ve liked growing up,” Livingstone told Orangebloods. “I love the coaching staff there. It’s a great place to be and I’ll definitely be down for a game in the fall. I’m looking forward to continuing my relationship with them.”

Livingstone made it down to the 40 Acres in June for the Longhorns’ Elite Bash that included several top underclassmen targets. Texas quickly jumped onto the offer sheet afterwards, with wide receivers coach Brennan Marion sharing the news to the rising junior.

“I went to the swim party, and (Marion) told me to call him in a couple of days. I called him, and he was like ‘I told you that this day would come’ and he offered me,” Livingstone said. “I’m so thankful to be in this position.”

The Longhorns figure to be a contender to land the receiver out of the Metroplex. Arkansas is another program that has Livingstone’s early attention. Texas Tech is where his older brother signed to play baseball.

Livingstone has plans to have a decision made and out of the way before he begins his senior year. He has begun looking at the factors that will be important to him when finding the school of his choice.

“I’m going to take (the recruiting process) all in, but I’ll probably commit late summer next year,” said Livingstone. “We all want to be a part of something special, and (I’m looking at) the culture that the college has.”