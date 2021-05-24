Texas official visit back on the books for Rivals100 WR CJ Williams

After some back and forth with his scheduling, the Longhorns are set once again to host one of their top 2022 targets in June in CJ Williams. The Rivals100 receiver had originally penciled Texas in for a visit but for a brief time, was thinking he’d push his Texas visit back as he sorted through some track obligations. As it stands now, the trip to Austin is back on the schedule.

“I actually am visiting Texas in June. I’ll be there with Maalik (Murphy), I believe it’s the 18th. I had to cancel a couple other official visits because of track but Texas is one of those that I want to keep on (the schedule for June),” Williams said. “I’ll be able to take the rest of them in the fall. Texas is one of the early ones I scheduled so I feel like it’s one of the ones I need to keep on there.”

Along with Texas, Williams will visit Notre Dame in June. He’ll try to hit Alabama, Florida and “probably” Georgia in the fall. As for what has piqued Williams’ interest in Texas, it’s a combination of factors, including the new staff in addition to friend and UT commitment Murphy.

“That connection between me and Maalik is worth a whole lot. I’ve played with Maalik since I was in eighth grade. We were actually just reminiscing about it (before the Rivals camp). We played 4 Vert together, we played 7 on 7 together, we’ve done some cool stuff together,” Williams said. “And then obviously you have coach Sark (Steve Sarksian), who was my main recruiter over at Alabama. He’s carried that over to Texas and kept that same energy. I knew coach (Andre) Coleman very well, even before coach Sark got there. Texas was a school that probably wasn’t as high on my list as they are now, but with the new staff, they are now. I just think coach Sark being a California guy, knowing he takes care of receivers specifically, that means a lot.”