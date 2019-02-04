Offensive lineman Javonne Shepherd gave Texas a verbal commitment back in July, but the Houston North Forest standout has taken Longhorn fans on a bit of a wild ride over the past few months, including taking official visits to Texas A&M, Georgia and Alabama.

Over the weekend, it was the Longhorns’ turn to host Shepherd for an official visit, and Texas made a strong impression on the final weekend before National Signing Day on Wednesday. Shepherd’s been on the Texas numerous times over the course of his recruitment, but said this visit had been in the works for a while and it allowed him a lot of time with the UT coaches.



“It was really just me going up there and seeing the coaches. I haven’t been up there for a long time,” Shepherd said. “This was a visit that was planned for about four or five months. It was always either going to be the first or the last one. It was good.”