Texas official visit impresses Javonne Shepherd
Offensive lineman Javonne Shepherd gave Texas a verbal commitment back in July, but the Houston North Forest standout has taken Longhorn fans on a bit of a wild ride over the past few months, including taking official visits to Texas A&M, Georgia and Alabama.
Over the weekend, it was the Longhorns’ turn to host Shepherd for an official visit, and Texas made a strong impression on the final weekend before National Signing Day on Wednesday. Shepherd’s been on the Texas numerous times over the course of his recruitment, but said this visit had been in the works for a while and it allowed him a lot of time with the UT coaches.
“It was really just me going up there and seeing the coaches. I haven’t been up there for a long time,” Shepherd said. “This was a visit that was planned for about four or five months. It was always either going to be the first or the last one. It was good.”
The 6-6, 325-pound Shepherd said he also spent time with some of the current Texas players and he clicked with those guys who are already on campus.
When Shepherd initially committed to Texas, he mentioned that he felt comfortable with the UT coaching staff. Following his official visit, he said those feelings had been reinforced.
“It’s just the vibe with the coaches. It’s just how I felt about them. And they still act the same way since they offered me. It’s the same energy since they first offered me,” Shepherd said. “Really it’s all the coaches – coach (Herb) Hand, coach (Oscar) Giles, coach (Todd) Orlando, coach (Tom) Herman, coach (Corby) Meekins – all of them.”
Shepherd will sign his letter of intent on Wednesday afternoon at his school He did say all four teams that he’s visited are still being considered, but also admits the Longhorns helped their position with last weekend’s visit.
“It was a good visit, so that’s true,” Shepherd said.
A four-star prospect, Shepherd is currently part of a three-man offensive line class for the Longhorns, joining Tyler Johnson and Isaiah Hookfin.