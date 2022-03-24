2024 Lake Cormorant (MS) defensive end Kamarion Franklin has established himself as one of the premier prospects in the Magnolia State for next year’s recruiting cycle. Rivals ranks Franklin as a top-250 player nationally and a top-5 player in Mississippi.

Standing at 6-6 and tipping the scales at more than 250 pounds, Franklin possesses an impressive frame that immediately stands out. Therefore, it comes as no surprise that Texas, Alabama, Florida State, Mississippi State, Ole Miss, and Tennessee are among the programs on Franklin’s offer sheet.