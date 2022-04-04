Texas once again makes a strong impression on DB Jordan Matthews

“Coming from Louisiana, we’re just different. We compete a lot. We compete at everything,” Matthews said. “Just seeing that at the college level, seeing that they do that on a daily basis, it’s just exciting.”

Matthews, out of Baton Rouge (LA) Woodlawn, said the competitive spirit he saw from the Texas team during Saturday morning’s practice reminded him of what he sees regularly in his home state of Louisiana.

“I got to see the practice this time. So probably the competing in practice (stood out),” Matthews said. “Everybody was just having great energy, just stepping up for each drill and bringing that energy to practice.”

Cornerback Jordan Matthews is no stranger to the city of Austin, having made multiple trips to the Capital City to check out the Texas Longhorn football program. On Saturday, Matthews was back on the UT campus – his fourth visit since last summer – and this was another trip that made a strong impression.

While watching the practice, Matthews paid close attention to the defensive backs and coach Terry Joseph. He liked what he saw from his potential future position coach.

“I mostly watch the DBs to get a feel for the coaches and how they’re coaching them, especially coach Joseph,” Matthews said. “I know he’s a great coach. To see him in action, him applying what he talks about and teaches, it was good to see.”

Matthews, a Rivals100 member, is currently holding about 30 scholarship offers. He doesn’t have a firm list of favorites at this point, but said Texas is a program that should figure into the mix as he works through the process.

“Nothing in particular right now,” Matthews said about schools standing out. “But Texas just seems to wow me every time I come. I’m heavily considering Texas.”

The 6-1, 165-pound Matthews doesn’t have a specific date in mind for a commitment, but said his goal is to commit sometime this summer, before his senior season begins. He says he’s open to going to any program in the country that provides him with the best opportunities, and Texas has given him a lot to think about.

“One big thing is coach Sark - he personally recruits the players. Not a lot of head coaches do that. They don’t’ find the time for each recruit. That’s a big thing,” Matthews said. “Coach Joseph is a great coach. We have a really good relationship, me and the family with him. And just the vibe that I get. Austin is a great city. I could just see myself playing there.”

A four-star prospect, Matthews checks in at No. 100 on the Rivals100.