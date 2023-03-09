The 6-5, 300-pound January, who holds roughly 30 scholarship offers, has not officially released a top group of schools but sources close to January tell Orangebloods that January is primarily focused on a handful of programs – Texas, Oklahoma, TCU, Miami, LSU, Florida State, Georgia and Southern Cal.

The Texas Longhorns continue to cast a wide net in search of defensive tackle talent in the 2024 class, with defensive line coach Bo Davis extending offers to players all over the country. A little closer to home, Davis has identified Duncanville defensive tackle Alex January as a priority target.

As he continues to work through the recruiting process, January has a busy spring schedule. He visited TCU and Miami last week. He’ll be at Oklahoma on March 25, LSU on April 1, Texas on April 15 and Florida State the following weekend.

January has always played baseball in the spring and summer, which had previously cut into his ability to explore schools on football recruiting visits. He’s foregoing his senior season of baseball to give himself a chance to really dive into the recruiting process, with those eight aforementioned schools standing out. The plan is for January to cut his list to five schools or less in the summer, and then settle on official visits.

January’s father, Michael January, played college football at the University of Texas in the mid-80s, prompting many recruiting fans to feel Alex will likely follow in his father’s footsteps. That could prove to be true in the long run, but sources close to January say he’s not locked into any school just yet and he and his family are okay with the idea of Alex leaving the state.

“(They’re all) completely open to wherever he wants to go,” the source said.

January is ranked as a three-star prospect by Rivals.com. He’s the nation’s No. 16-ranked defensive tackle prospect.