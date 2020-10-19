Orangebloods - Texas one of several schools keeping in touch with LB Justin Medlock

“Just personally, I’m really focused on improving everything - my strength, speed, coverage, rushing the passer,” Medlock said. “If I’m grading myself, I’m a hard critic on myself, so I wouldn’t give myself too high of a grade. I’ve put some things on tape but there are always plays that you feel like you left out there.”

The team goal, of course, is to make the playoffs and make a run all the way to a state title. For Medlock individual, he said he holds himself to a high standard and his only real goal is to get better every day he takes the field.

“I feel like I’m putting my versatility on tape. I have tackles for loss on there, have sacks, playing in the box, outside the box, got a pick six,” Medlock said. “I’m just showing off my versatility.”

2022 Linebacker Justin Medlock and his Manvel teammates have barely been able to get their feet wet in this COVID-shortened 2020 season, having played three games thus far, with three more remaining on the regular-season schedule. So far, Manvel is off to a 2-1 start, and Medlock feels he’s done a good job in his team’s first few contests.

On the recruiting front, Medlock has been in regular contact with a number of programs, including Texas Tech, LSU, Oklahoma, Texas, Ohio State, Arkansas, Florida State and Oregon. At this point, he said he’s taking the process day by day.

“I don’t have a schedule. Just whenever it feels right,” Medlock said of a potential commitment date or even trimming down his list. “I could commit tomorrow, could commit on signing day my senior year. Whenever it feels right, that’s when I’ll do it”.

As for Texas, Medlock said he communicates with head coach Tom Herman and linebackers coach Coleman Hutzler. The Texas staff has done a good job of building up a relationship that extends beyond just football.

“We’ve been talking. When we do, we’re not even talking football, just how I’ve been, how my day’s been. They’re asking about my family,” Medlock said. “You can tell they care about you outside of football.”

Medlock said he’s keeping a watchful eye on the 2020 collegiate football season as he continues to sort through his options. He said he’s not overly concerned with a team’s win-loss record this year since it’s such an odd season that seems to have much of college football turned upside down. Instead, he’s more focused on how he thinks he would fit in with each program that’s recruiting him.

“It doesn’t’ really matter where I go as far as staying close to home or going far away in the country. The main stuff for me will be academics. I have to go somewhere that if football doesn’t work out, I have to get a degree that means something. And then the scheme. They have to let the linebackers fly around and make plays,” Medlock said.

A three-star prospect, Medlock holds more than 20 scholarship offers. The 6-1, 200-pound Medlock was a standout at a Rivals camp earlier this year. Texas extended an offer back in March.