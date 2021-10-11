Texas-OU experience makes a strong impression on WR Ashton Cozart

Wide receiver Ashton Cozart was one of a number of recruits who was in attendance for Saturday’s memorable Texas-Oklahoma game. With the Longhorns being the home team, Texas was allowed to invite recruits to be spectators of the contest and while the final outcome didn’t go the way Texas fans were hoping, Cozart said the performance still opened his eyes.

“Coming into it, I knew it was going to be a pretty good game because of the history behind the game. Then the first play happened (75-yard touchdown pass for Texas), you knew it was going to be a crazy game.

With Texas lighting it up with the passing game, including a record-setting performance by true freshman Xavier Worthy, Cozart said he could visualize himself playing in that same environment. And just taking in the day’s activities elevated the Longhorns’ position for the 2023 receiver.

“They started passing a lot to Worthy, kind of like envisioned myself as those wide receivers, saw myself playing in that offense. It definitely opened my eyes,” Cozart said. “It definitely helped a lot. I saw a lot of good things on offense.”

Of course, with Oklahoma battling back to snag a win in the fourth quarter, Cozart said he was also impressed with the Sooners. Both Texas and Oklahoma should continue to be major players for the 6-3, 178-pound Cozart as he works through the recruiting process.

“After the game, I was talking with my parents and friends. That game just raised my level of interest in those two,” Cozart said.

Up next, Cozart hopes to take in a game in College Station to give Texas A&M a look, although he doesn’t have a date set for that trip. With more than 25 scholarship offers already in hand, Cozart has a lot of options but he has yet to narrow his focus. He plans to do that at some point after his junior season with Flower Mound Marcus comes to an end.

“I think I’m going to start looking towards that after the season. I’m definitely more worried about the season right now,” Cozart said. “I feel like I got a good look at the schools that are around me, so after the season, in the spring, I’ll try to take a look at some out-of-state schools.”

On the field, Marcus is off to a 4-2 start and Cozart has put up some big numbers, including a 130-yard, two touchdown effort last week and a 266 yard, 4 touchdown effort earlier in the season.

“I feel like I’m showing people, since people haven’t seen me play a lot last year and my freshman year too. I’m getting exposure, offers, stars, now I’m showing that I deserve it,” Cozart said.