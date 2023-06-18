Texas OV blows away LB Khmori House, decision coming in about a week
Linebacker Khmori House has seen his stock shoot the roof in recent months, and the talented defender could be closing in on a final decision.
House, out of St. John Bosco, took an official visit to Texas this weekend. He’ll visit Washington next weekend and hopes to have a commitment shortly after he returns from that visit. Texas, Washington and Auburn are the three programs in contention.
The visit to Texas, House’s first official visit, definitely hit the mark.
“I feel like the highlights were getting to know and build a relationship with coach (Jeff) Choate. He’s a great guy, keeps it real. He tells me how I’ll fit in with their scheme. I like talking football with him. He’s a defensive-minded, really cool, genuine coach for sure.
“Another part I liked, I’d have to say, was just getting to hang around with some of my old teammates like DeAndre (Moore). And hanging with Anthony Hill, seeing how they operate. It’s a really cool vibe here.”
House had an affinity for the state of Texas before his official visit, and spending 48 hours in Austin seemed to reinforce his beliefs.
“I’ve said before, if I was to move somewhere, it would be Texas. It really does represent, like a whole other California in Austin, Texas,” House said. “The network is great, and the people are nicer.”
House said it’s too close to call right now on who holds the lead. He said he’ll take his Washington visit, come home and talk to the Texas coaches one more time and then could have a decision later that night or the following day.
“I feel like they’re both in the running,” House said.
The 6-1, 203-pound House drew comparisons on his visit to former Longhorn DeMarvion Overshown, who was recently drafted by the Dallas Cowboys.
(Choate) tells me he likes guys who can cover. He tells me the best skill in my game is that I cover,” House said. “You don’t really see linebackers who can cover like I can. He tells me I’d play WILL linebacker where DeMarvion was at. There, I’d get to be a free backer, get to blitz, get to cover, be able to really showcase my skills, speed, cover, in the box action and blitzing. He says I’m a versatile player and he likes to show that.”
House is ranked as a four-star prospect by Rivals.com.