Linebacker Khmori House has seen his stock shoot the roof in recent months, and the talented defender could be closing in on a final decision.

House, out of St. John Bosco, took an official visit to Texas this weekend. He’ll visit Washington next weekend and hopes to have a commitment shortly after he returns from that visit. Texas, Washington and Auburn are the three programs in contention.

The visit to Texas, House’s first official visit, definitely hit the mark.

“I feel like the highlights were getting to know and build a relationship with coach (Jeff) Choate. He’s a great guy, keeps it real. He tells me how I’ll fit in with their scheme. I like talking football with him. He’s a defensive-minded, really cool, genuine coach for sure.

“Another part I liked, I’d have to say, was just getting to hang around with some of my old teammates like DeAndre (Moore). And hanging with Anthony Hill, seeing how they operate. It’s a really cool vibe here.”