Texas picks up a commitment from DT Corey Wells

Texas picked up one defensive tackle commitment over the weekend when Dylan Berymon announced his pledge on Saturday night. The Longhorns just added another in Petal (MS) product Corey Wells, who also took a Texas official visit over the weekend.
“Texas, I love it here,” Wells said of his visit to Texas. “It’s big in Texas, I’m not going to lie. I love the players, the coaches, the culture. The culture is going to be good.”
Wells was hosted by freshman defensive tackle Josiah Sharma. The message from the Texas coaches focused on player development and the program’s recent run of putting defensive tackles in the NFL.
“(The message was) I’m going to get developed here,” Wells said. “They’re going to take really good care of me, and I’m going to make it to that next level, the NFL level, where I want to be at.”
Wells made official visit stops at Texas, Ole Miss and Auburn. He was scheduled to visit Mississippi State on June 20, but told OB after his Texas visit he was no longer taking that trip. That seemed to bode well for the Longhorns, and roughly 24 hours later, Wells is now a Texas commitment.
The highlight of the Texas visit, Wells said, was the people inside the program.
“The coaches. Just the players, too,” Wells said. “It’s good people around here.”
The 6-5, 290-pound Wells is ranked as a three-star prospect by Rivals.com. He becomes Texas’ 12th commitment in the 2026 recruiting cycle.