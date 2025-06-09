Texas picks up a commitment from DT Corey Wells

Texas picked up one defensive tackle commitment over the weekend when Dylan Berymon announced his pledge on Saturday night. The Longhorns just added another in Petal (MS) product Corey Wells, who also took a Texas official visit over the weekend.

“Texas, I love it here,” Wells said of his visit to Texas. “It’s big in Texas, I’m not going to lie. I love the players, the coaches, the culture. The culture is going to be good.”

Wells was hosted by freshman defensive tackle Josiah Sharma. The message from the Texas coaches focused on player development and the program’s recent run of putting defensive tackles in the NFL.