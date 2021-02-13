Orangebloods - Texas picks up commitment from LB Trevell Johnson

“It’s just the relationships from the start. The new staff started building good relationships and I can tell it’s going to be something special there. I want to be a part of it,” Johnson said.

The 6-1, 200-pound Johnson had been high on the Longhorns under the current staff and he said with the new coaches in town, he has confidence that things in Austin are going to go well.

The Texas Longhorns have added a couple offensive commitments since Steve Sarkisian and the new staff took over. On Saturday evening, it was the defensive side of the ball that added a piece when linebacker Trevell Johnson gave Texas a verbal commitment.

Out of Arlington Martin, Johnson is a high school teammate of Texas 2021 linebacker signee Morice Blackwell. That duo was sensational at the high school level and Johnson believes they can carry that success over to Texas.

“That kind of played a part,” Johnson said of playing with Blackwell in college. “I played alongside him for two or three years now. Our chemistry is crazy. Once we get back playing together at Texas, hopefully we both get to play alongside each other again.”

While a February decision may seem like an early commitment for some, this move has been a longtime coming for Johnson, who said he’d been thinking of committing going back to last fall.

“I’ve been really thinking about this decision since the season, so it’s not that early for me,” Johnson said. “I just felt like the time is now.”

A three-star prospect, Johnson ranks No. 67 in the state of Texas by Rivals.com. With his commitment now behind him, Johnson said he can turn his attentions elsewhere, including what should be a successful senior season later this year.

“It’s big. It’s a lot of weight off my shoulders,” Johnson said.” To be honest, the recruiting process, it’s pretty taxing. Between football, school and the recruiting process, it’s like having three projects all on the same day.”