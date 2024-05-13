“They're going in the right direction, I believe. They practice in DKR. The atmosphere was pretty cool in there. It was a lot of energy,” Christian said after that visit. “I can see myself playing here and going here. We got to see the dorms and everything. They're pretty nice. And then how coach Flood coaches is a big thing.”

Christian had been a regular visitor to the UT campus over the course of his recruitment, including a stop in Austin in mid-April. During that visit, Christian got a chance to watch a Texas scrimmage in Darrell K Royal – Texas Memorial Stadium and he said he loved the overall experience.

Jackson Christian , out of Port Neches-Groves, announced moments ago that he has committed to Texas. The 6-5, 310-pound Christian becomes the Longhorns’ first offensive line commitment in the 2025 recruiting cycle. He chose Texas over Texas A&M and Texas Tech.

The Texas Longhorns have added a commitment to their 2025 recruiting class, and it comes in the way of a talented offensive lineman from the Golden Triangle.

Christian had always had a bit of a flexible timeline with his recruitment. Prior to committing to Texas this week, he had scheduled official visits to Texas, Texas A&M and Texas Tech. But he had noted on multiple occasions that he felt he had enough information on the schools he was considering, so he would just commit when the time felt right. That happened on Monday when Christian gave a commitment following a school visit by Texas offensive line coach Kyle Flood.

Christian and Flood had developed a strong relationship ever since Texas put an offer on the table last summer. Christian took three unofficial visits to UT in the spring and liked what he saw from Flood’s coaching style on his most recent visit.

“We watched some film and everything like that. He coaches very well and that's a big thing for me,” Christian said. “It was it was pretty nice with coach Flood and everybody.”

A first-team all-district selection the last two years, Christian is part of a Port Neches-Groves program that won a state championship in 2023. With his commitment out of the way, Christian will now turn his focus towards trying to help his team repeat.





“A well-built frame at 6-5, 310 pounds, Christian will provide versatility both outside at tackle as well as interior at guard. A mauler in the run game, that’s where his value will be available to the Longhorns first,” said Rivals.com recruiting analyst Marshall Levenson. “He will develop as a pass protector but the punch, drive, and finishing ability in his run blocking is at a high level. As he will likely add mass to his frame when he arrives in Austin, his skill set likely best suits him at guard to start his career with a possible move to tackle if his athleticism allows for it. With the stable of running backs Texas will roll out in the coming years, the skills of Christian play well with the SEC running attack.”

Christian is Texas’ seventh commitment overall. He’s ranked as a three-star prospect by Rivals.com.