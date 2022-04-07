Houston (Texas) DeKaney wide receiver Jonah Wilson has emerged as a key target for Steve Sarkisian and Texas in the 2023 recruiting cycle. The Rivals250 pass catcher is among the best at his position nationally, and he holds an offer sheet that backs that up.

The Longhorns are one of several programs that are in hot pursuit of Wilson after extending an offer in January. Sarkisian has made it known that he wants Texas to become more explosive on the offensive side of the ball, and Wilson would certainly help in that regard.

Texas hosted Wilson for an unofficial visit last weekend. It was the four-star prospect’s first time on the 40 Acres, and the Longhorns made sure that he was a priority while on campus.