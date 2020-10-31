Orangebloods - Texas punches its way out of the corner, knocks off Ok State in overtime

Was there really any doubt that this sucker would go down to the wire? It doesn’t feel like Texas is going to really blow out anyone this year aside from UTEP and maybe Kansas, so this game being close to the final gun should have been the least surprising element of the contest. With so much at stake - Texas’ Big 12 hopes, possibly Tom Herman’s job security – the Longhorns were able to make just enough key plays when necessary to escape Stillwater with a thrilling win. There were so many plays that could have swung this one in either direction, but Texas didn’t make the critical mistakes that Oklahoma State did and played a cleaner brand of football overall, which is why the Longhorns came out on top.

Don’t look now, but Texas sits at 4-2 with two very winnable games coming up against West Virginia and Kansas. Then Texas gets Iowa State in Austin before heading to play a Kansas State team that looked awful on Saturday. I’m not predicting an 8-2 finish, but it certainly feels more possible after everything we saw across the Big 12 on Saturday. In fact, dare I say it’s not just possible, but maybe even borderline probable? What a difference a week makes.

Not that we didn’t know this coming in, but Oklahoma State is absolutely not the sixth-best team in college football. That team has some high-end individual talent, but it looked like a squad that’s probably barely in the top 25 based on these eyes.

